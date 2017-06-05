Siri, Can You Add Apps? Apple News Expected Soon

Furthermore, Amazon on Thursday reported that its Echo segment of smart speaker now gives users the ability to additionally alter their updates and timers on the gadget – a little however valuable refresh for two core functionalities of these gadgets. “Alexa, set a timer for a minute and a half”.

What would be interesting to me is in seeing the difference between manually setting those reminders, and verbally setting them.

Apple did not respond to the queries about its smart speakers. Amazon’s Echo assistants are built with Alexa and have made significant inroads among home users as Alexa can do everything from playing music to ordering Amazon products. This time, you don’t have to get it when you think of a task that you have to do later.

It’s also easy to check how much time is left on a timer by saying, “Alexa, how much time is left on my [specific] timer?”

Reminders can also be set or altered through the alerts and alarms section of the Alexa app.

– Amazon’s Echo speakers give you voice control over calendars from Google and Microsoft, but there’s always been a notable exception to that rule: Apple. For example, “Alexa, ask Uber for a ride”, will start the process of summoning a vehicle, but “Alexa, order me an Uber” will not, because Alexa does not make the connection that it should open the Uber “skill”. The Alexa app checks your contact information and checks to see if any of those people have an Alexa account. They are available in the United States now and are coming to the UK and Germany soon. However, despite Apple’s initial pioneering of voice assistant software, Siri has been a bit of a disappointment over the years. Now, if you have multiple timers at once, you can browse them up through the Alexa app.

The Amazon Echo is designed primarily as a connected speaker, and that’s what it looks like – a smooth black cylinder, with a speaker grille around the lower half.

It was possible to ask Alexa to illuminate a certain room – “Alexa, turn on the Hue lights in the lounge” – but more granular controls remained buried in the companion app on iOS or Android phones and tablets.