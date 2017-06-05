Six dead, 20 injured, 3 attackers killed — TERROR IN LONDON

Authorities said they had finally been able to negotiate a truce with fighters linked to the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL, also known as ISIS), but continued clashes throughout the morning meant it was not put into place as expected. K., we will be there – WE ARE WITH YOU. “When they freed the inmates, he got free”, said Ali.

As thousands of people flooded from the area of the attacks – many unable to get home with nearby subway stations shut – locals were quick to offer assistance. The assault has already led to the death of nearly 180 people and the vast majority of Marawi’s population of about 200,000 has fled.

However, an (unnamed) source told Reuters the decision was indeed driven by the commander’s failure to marshal troops to Mindanao island’s Marawi City despite substantial intelligence indicating the Maute criminal syndicate and foreign jihadists were assembling there.

Abubakar said the gunrunner is a police character who reportedly used to fix firearms for the Moro Islamic Liberation Front.

The fighting has placed the country on edge. Days before the meeting with Putin, Duterte said he would restore better relations with China, as they were more important partner than the US.

The MNLF and the MILF were founded as separate movements with the aim of establishing an independent Islamic State.

It is hard for governments to prevent militants from getting to Mindanao from countries like Malaysia and Indonesia through waters that have often been lawless and plagued by pirates.

President Duterte said the attacker was simply “crazy”.

An army spokesman said this was unrelated to the battle. Most important among them was the Maute group, run by brothers Omar and Abdullah Maute from a well-known family in Marawi. They roamed the streets with loudspeakers urging residents to leave.

Atty. Ganie Abubacar, former president of the Integrated Bar of the Philippines, Lanao del Sur Chapter, also revealed that their source told them that the armed group bought firearms using USA dollars.

British media reported that more than one person had been killed in the rampage.

Some officials said Philippines security forces became complacent about the threat from IS after the January raids.

A member of the Philippine Marines was also reportedly wounded.

While he sounded tough, Duterte said troops have held back from indiscriminately bombing away at the militants with newly acquired fighter jets and ending the urban insurrection in a day because the government has to assure the safety of civilians trapped in the fighting. The same commission will be tasked to come up with a rehabilitation plan for Marawi City and its residents.

London’s Metropolitan Police force said it had declared the attacks as “terrorist incidents”.

The attackers “had no clue what they were doing”.

After the military retreated in the face of a phalanx of armed guards, about 400 militants quickly fanned out across the city, riding trucks mounted with 50-caliber machine guns and armed with rocket-propelled grenades and high-powered rifles.

170 Number of residents that were led to safety, according to the military.

The Dansalan College, a Protestant institution, and the Catholic Cathedral of Maria Auxiliadora, were both razed, and a priest and about a dozen other parishioners captured.

The Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao’s (ARMM) regional government announced earlier that as of 9 p.m. Friday, (0100GMT) 3,139 people remained stranded in Marawi 10 days after the Maute Group launched its attack on the city.

“(I) t is a built-up area and kung minsan “yong line of fire ng ating mga kanyon hindi rin makita dahil na-o-obstruct ng ibang building ‘yon eh [It is a built-up area and there are times we can’t see our cannons” line of fire because it’s being obstructed by buildings]”, he added. “Everybody was just running away”.

The 25-year-old said that at first, “it didn’t look too risky”.

Almost 1,500 residents have been rescued from neighbourhoods at the scenes of clashes, including 179 people who were plucked from danger after troops held their fire for four hours yesterday in a “humanitarian pause” to allow the rescue in specific areas, military spokesman Brigadier Restituto Padilla said.

Military officials said they had not received any report of the incident.

The military has said 20 civilians have been killed in the fighting and that all were at the hands of the militants.

Only hours before, bursts of gunfire echoed through the streets – likely from armed police – and at least three blasts rang out as officers performed controlled explosions.

Prime Minister Theresa May said it was being treated as a potential terrorist attack.