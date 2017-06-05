(SMTC) Shares Bought by Stephens Investment Management Group LLC

That suggests something of the likelihood of a short squeeze in shares of SMTC. Its up 35.73% from 448,100 shares previously. The SI to Semtech Corporation’s float is 0.93%. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,045 shares in the company, valued at $442,355.95. It is down 0.00% since June 5, 2016 and is. It has outperformed by 55.59% the S&P500. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total transaction of $169,550.00. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. The EVP now owns $2,796,892 of the stock as reported to the SEC. The target implies a 98.77% spike from where the shares are now trading. Therefore 50% are positive. Semtech Corp had 6 analyst reports since March 9, 2017 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Sector Perform” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Tuesday, November 17. Sei Investments accumulated 0% or 13,086 shares. Wall Street is only getting more bullish on the stock, with 6 of analysts who cover SMTC having a buy-equivalent rating.

11/16/2015 – Semtech Corporation was upgraded to “buy” by analysts at B. Riley.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc.is a real estate investment trust. The Firm is focused on the development, redevelopment, acquisition, ownership and operation of multifamily communities primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California. The Company’s divisions include Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities and Development/Redevelopment Communities. Emeka Chukwu, EVP let go of $73,820 worth of shares at an average price of $36.91 on Thursday the 1st. Johnson Counsel, Ohio-based fund reported 2,084 shares. Blackrock Inc invested in 25,510 shares. Bancshares Of Montreal Can has 97,795 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $902,000 Position in Semtech Co“. Piermont Cap Management Incorporated stated it has 61,906 shares. Hbk Invs Ltd Partnership reported 0.01% stake. The Company also provides a limited amount of wafer foundry services to other electronic component manufacturers. Stephens Inv Gp Lc holds 0.89% or 1.00M shares in its portfolio. Nationwide Fund Advsrs has 161,482 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas reported 150,000 shares. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $432,801.

Analysts await AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) to report earnings on July, 24. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. This translates into $18.95 million profit for SMTC giving the stock a 32.72 P/E. As of the latest earnings report the EPS was $0.83 and is expected to be $1.85 for the current year with 65,973,000 shares outstanding. On Monday, May 15 the insider MAHESWARAN MOHAN sold $54,400. LINDSTROM JAMES T sold 5,000 shares worth $156,940. 5,000 shares were sold by ANTLE GLEN M, worth $161,552. Insiders have sold a total of 38,871 shares of company stock worth $1,339,011 in the last quarter. Birenbaum Matthew H. sold $525,803 worth of stock.

In other Semtech news, insider Charles B. Ammann sold 14,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. 3,000 shares were sold by HOREY LEO S III, worth $570,750.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in 2016 Q4. Its down 0.32, from 1.64 in 2016Q3. $387,805 worth of Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) was sold by CHUKWU EMEKA. Municipal Employees Retirement System of MI raised its position in Semtech by 1.8% in the third quarter. 75,025 were accumulated by Allianz Asset Ag. Morgan Stanley added to its holdings by buying 80 shares an increase of 35.6%. Peak6 Invests Limited Partnership invested in 0% or 19,011 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Royal Bancorp Of Canada has invested 0.01% in Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC).

12/19/2013 – Semtech Corporation was downgraded to “hold” by analysts at Williams Financial Group. Balyasny Asset Management Limited Liability Corp reported 80,556 shares stake. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability Co owns 663,854 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Susquehanna Interest Grp Llp stated it has 44,623 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 52,804 shares. Art Advisors Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.03% in Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC).

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)’s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research report issued on Thursday.

The company reported its EPS on 05/31/2017.

Since December 6, 2016, it had 0 buys, and 16 sales for $2.50 million activity. Drexel Hamilton and their recent PT would indicate a potential upside of 21.79 % from the company’s previous close. Shares for $21,175 were sold by Pegulu Marc on Monday, December 5. On Monday, December 5 Brown Simon A sold $183,470 worth of Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) or 6,000 shares. (SMTC) opened at 37.05 on Friday. Also, VP Emeka Chukwu sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. Another trade for 7,000 shares valued at $240,147 was sold by WILSON JOHN MICHAEL.

Semtech Corporation is a supplier of analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products.

The company now has a P/E ratio of 44.64 and the market cap is 2.44B. The Company designs, develops and markets a range of products for commercial applications, which are sold into the enterprise computing, communications, consumer and industrial end-markets. It has a 41.66 P/E ratio. Its product lines include Signal Integrity, Protection, Wireless and Sensing, and Power and High-Reliability.