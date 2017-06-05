SNP manifesto: What it says and what it means

The SNP say if they win a majority of seats in Scotland at the general election on June 8 then they will have earned a triple democratic lock after winning the Holyrood election a year ago and MSPs backing their referendum plans in March.

Here, our correspondents take you through what you need to know about the SNP’s vision for Scotland’s future.

The manifesto said such a win would “complete a triple lock” on a referendum.

May has said now is not the time to discuss a fresh independence vote.

The first minister said that, should May be re-elected as prime minister on 8 June, it would be “democratically unsustainable” for her to continue to postpone another vote on independence with a “reinforced” SNP mandate.

The party’s leader in Westminster, Angus Robertson, said they wanted to set the United Kingdom on a new “fiscal path” and end Tory cuts, but did not explain why the tax had not previously been introduced by the SNP-led Scottish Parliament.

The UK government has already rejected Sturgeon’s call for a vote to be held in autumn next year or spring 2019.

“I was probably the only unionist protestant who was marrying an Irish catholic that they could find to advocate gay marriage”, she said. “If that changes then of course we will have to change our timing in light of that”.

He added: “What I’ve said is that if the Scottish Parliament and the Scottish people want a referendum, they have the right to do that – that was the whole point of the devolution agreement of the 1990s”.

“Because it is important that people have clarity about Brexit and what that means”, she said.

Delivering the manifesto Sturgeon said that “fairness and opportunity is at its heart” and that the manifesto reflects a “country that is welcoming and outward looking”.

The Public and Commercial Services Union (PCS) welcomed the statement from the First Minister Nicola Sturgeon that “next year and future years we will not assume a 1 per cent pay cap” for public sector workers alongside a commitment to work with trade unions.

However she twice failed to explain how, in practice, she could overcome resistance by a determined Mrs May.

On Brexit, it has put forward proposals to keep Scotland in the European single market, with Ms Sturgeon insisting that support for her party can give her a mandate for a role in the EU talks.

“That would cost jobs, risk our economy, and distract us all from the real job in hand – improving our schools and public services”.

“This was a exhausted manifesto launch by a First Minister who has failed in this campaign to give people a single, positive reason for voting for her party”.

The SNP manifesto calls for a second referendum on Scottish independence, to take place “at the end of the Brexit process”.

He added: “Only Labour or the Tories can win this election and voting Labour is the only way to remove Theresa May from office”.

Sturgeon’s party is the dominant party representing Scotland in the British parliament, with 54 of 59 seats.