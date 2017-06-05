SOG jawan martyred, 10 injured in Maoist attack in Kandhamal

This group of SOG personnel were returning in four vehicles after completion of an anti-Maoist operation based on intelligence reports.

Odisha Maoist attack: The ambush happened in a forested area near Khamankhol in Kandhamal district. Maoists carried out an attack in a forest near Khamankhol under Baliguda sub-division in Kandhamal district of Odisha.

The deceased jawan was identified as Laxmikant Jani from Kalahandi district. Although there were 8 SUVs in which security forces were returning, the Maoists targeted the last vehicle. After the attack, sear operations are being conducted and reinforcements have been sent for. Along with this, combing has been intensified.

More than 300 rounds of ammunition were used in the exchange of gunfire that lasted for approximately an hour.

Almost 12,000 people have lost their lives due to Maoist violence in the country, out of these almost 2,700 of the deceased are members of the security forces and 9,300 were civilians, as per The Indian Express.