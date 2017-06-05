Some of This Tom Cruise Movie Really Happened — American Made Trailer

The film was originally titled Mena, but will now be known as American Made, a film about espionage, double dealings, and.

Just recently, we found out that Tom Cruise will get back in a fighter jet for Top Gun: Maverick.

Cruise plays the role of Barry Seal, a TWA pilot, who is recruited by the CIA to provide reconnaissance on the burgeoning communist threat in Central America and soon finds himself in charge of one of the biggest covert CIA operations in the history of the United States.

And he’s not exactly squeaky clean.

“The really interesting thing for me about the film was that I was reading the script and by the time that I got three-quarters of the way through I was really in love with the story, and really in love with Barry Seal“, Liman told a room full of journalists. Before that, he’ll be in a different pilot’s seat, running guns and drugs for the CIA in one of the biggest covert operations in the agency’s history. Not to mention his frantic suburban landing where Barry emerges from the plane covered in cocaine.

But which one really has Barry’s loyalty?

Either way, “American Made” looks like an excellent reteam of Tom Cruise and Doug Liman, who previously worked together on “Edge of Tomorrow“.

Universal Pictures has just brought online the American Made trailer and, in the player below, you can take a first look at the upcoming true story. Liman’s new film isn’t necessarily being positioned as an awards-season contender, but it could wind attracting much of the same September moviegoing crowd that turned out to see political drama/thrillers like Denis Villeneueve’s Prisoners and Sicario in years past – assuming the word of mouth surrounding American Made is good – for similar reasons. Fortunately, even if audiences missed the memo, at least the film’s star and director did not.