Here is what is being said on the Palestinian street: Today Israel runs away from the West Bank or the Gaza Strip, tomorrow Israel will run away from Ashkelon, then from Ashdod and Tel Aviv and from there to the sea, and we have achieved our goal of destroying Israel.

At least five categories of major violations of global human rights law and humanitarian law characterize the occupation: unlawful killings; forced displacement; abusive detention; the closure of the Gaza Strip and other unjustified restrictions on movement; and the development of settlements, along with the accompanying discriminatory policies that disadvantage Palestinians. The military orders cover a wide range of subjects including murder, weapon possession, membership of banned organizations, throwing objects including stones, participating in a political assembly, vigil or procession of more than 10 persons, entering Israel without a permit, traffic control orders, land usage, zoning and construction. Palestinian armed groups have carried out scores of lethal attacks on civilians and launched thousands of rocket attacks on Israeli civilian areas, also in violation of global humanitarian law. George Habash, who had previously founded the pan-Arab Movement of Arab Nationalists, re-emerged in December of that year as the general secretary of the Marxist Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine.

Scores of former Palestinian prisoners freed by Israel and living in the Gaza Strip said on Sunday their stipends from the Western-backed Palestinian Authority have been suspended in an apparent bid to appease Israel and the United States. It has been a period in which worldwide law has repeatedly been violated by Israel. “Some amount to war crimes, including the targeting of apparent civilian structures”, the group said.

Additionally, a recent Channel 2 poll found that 47% of Jewish and Arab Israelis support a two-state solution, with only 25% stating that it was a viable option in the foreseeable future.

The girl was identified by official Palestinian news agency Wafa as Nawaf Infiaat from the northern West Bank town of Yaabad. The Arabs suffered at least 20,000 dead in comparison to fewer than 1,000 Israeli fatalities.

Area A is under the full control of the Palestinian Authority.

While Palestinians experienced another Nakba as a result of Israel’s occupation of the West Bank, Gaza and East Jerusalem, Israel celebrated its “liberation” of Jerusalem, and the redeeming of biblical “Judea and Samaria”.

Settlements in the West Bank are a major impediment to in the area.

Israel has proposed improvements in the current system, such as setting up joint industrial zones and reducing bottlenecks at Israeli crossings that Palestinians say prevent them from trading competitively.

Israel’s bold territorial gains in 1967 have never been recognised by the Palestinians or the vast majority of the worldwide community.

Deputy Minister at the Prime Minister’s Office Michael Oren, author of Six Days of War: June 1967 and the Making of the Modern Middle East, said in a statement that thousands of declassified documents from the war lend no support to the purported last-ditch plan to drop a nuclear bomb in Sinai.

Palestinians say it stems from anger over decades of Israeli rule in territory they claim for their state.

An Israeli army spokesperson told Ma’an they were looking into reports. At peak times, a third of the West Bank’s workforce was employed in Israel, whose high-tech-driven economy is about 15 times larger than the Palestinian one.