South Korea plans $10 billion extra budget to create jobs

While Moon’s election victory last month gives him a clear mandate to create jobs, passage of his plan through parliament is not guaranteed, given that his Democratic Party holds just 40 percent of seats. Another major portion of the budget will be dedicated to improving job and income-security across all working age groups, from youth to middle-aged and elderly workers, with various forms of financial aid.

The stimulus aims to help South Korea’s young, with unemployment among under-30s hitting 11.2% in April, more than double the rate for the entire working population.

The stimulus package allocates 5.4 trillion won to create public sector and social services jobs, including places for fire fighters, teachers and postal workers, the finance ministry said. Its unemployment rate was 3.7 percent in 2016, marking the highest since 2010, with the numbers for those aged between 15 and 29 hitting an all-time high of 9.8 percent.

Moon has said the public sector will take the initiative in creating jobs as the private sector has failed to generate jobs and lead economic development for the recent few years.

Addressing a widening income gap and sluggish domestic demand is a major challenge for policymakers, especially as exports have only just begun to turn around after falling for nearly two years. The supplementary budget created for the third consecutive year would be financed through 8.8 trillion won surplus in tax revenue and the rest from other reserves without issuing new debt.

“The government drew up the additional budget to tackle the tightened job market for young jobseekers and worsening income disparity”, Deputy Finance Minister for budget affairs Park Chun-sup said Friday in a press briefing in Sejong. Once the bill passes the opposition-majority legislative in June, the government plans to execute the spending plan from July.

The government will create a number of funds worth more than a combined 1.5 trillion won to help young business people establish startup companies and make a comeback after failure. “The finance ministry have made efforts to maintain the fiscal soundness and map out the supplementary budget at the same time”.

Creating quality jobs for everyone is the overarching theme of the government’s supplementary budget plan. “I want to take a look at what becomes available from this policy and want to apply”, said Cheon, who recently returned from an English language programme in Canada.

The government and the central bank earlier forecast that the South Korean economy will expand 2.6 percent in 2017, but many expected that they will soon revise up the growth outlook, citing such better-than-expected economic data.

About 41,000 workers lost their jobs at shipbuilders between December 2015 and February this year, according to the labour ministry, as a broad global downturn in demand and plunging commodity prices sapped the industry.