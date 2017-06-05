Space station welcomes 1st returning vehicle since shuttle

USA space firm SpaceX on Saturday launched supplies to the International Space Station (ISS), including an experiment from a Chinese university that will test the effects of space environments on DNA.

In this frame from NASA TV, a SpaceX Dragon approaches the International Space Station on Monday, June 5, 2017, making an unprecedented second trip to the orbiting outpost. The Americans on the space station – Jack Fischer and Peggy Whitson – used a robot arm to capture the Dragon as the craft soared above the South Atlantic.

On this trip, the Dragon will deliver nearly 6,000 pounds (2,700kg) of supplies, including solar panels, tools for earth-observation and equipment to study neutron stars.

According to the report, which was placed by SpaceX just after their mission got halted, there are many weather rules present in the world, and these supposed to for the greater good for any space agencies present in the world.

Its arrival makes it the first United States spaceship to return to the space station since the American space shuttle program ended in 2011.

“We have a new generation of vehicles now, led by commercial partners like SpaceX, as they build the infrastructure that will carry us into the future of exploration”, he said.

SpaceX is also working on Dragon 2, a capsule created to bring the crew to and from the ISS, and hopes to run test flights with astronauts on board beginning next year.

The California-based company headed by Elon Musk also regularly returns the first stage of its Falcon 9 rockets to upright landings on Earth, as part of an effort to increase reusability and lower the cost of spaceflight.