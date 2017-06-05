SpaceX launches 1st recycled cargo ship

SpaceX is launching a supply mission to the International Space Station (ISS) on Saturday, June 3, reusing a Dragon capsule for the first time.

An unmanned Falcon rocket lifted off Saturday from Florida’s Kennedy Space Center with a Dragon capsule that made a station delivery almost three years ago.

The Dragon spacecraft now joins a prestigious group of multi-orbit space flight craft like NASA’s Atlantis, Challenger, Columbia, Discovery, and Endeavour – firmly planting SpaceX as a formidable force in the new space race.

The first-stage booster was brand new, but as is now the custom, it returned to Cape Canaveral after liftoff for a vertical touchdown. On Saturday, the spacecraft was filled with 6,000 pounds of supplies, equipment and scientific experiments.

SpaceX chief Elon Musk tweeted early Sunday morning: “It’s starting to feel kinda normal to reuse rockets”.

The Dragon will attempt to dock with the ISS around 36 hours from launch, when space station crew will attempt to capture the craft using the facility’s 57.7-foot Canadian-made robotic arm. For now, savings are minimal because of all the inspections and tests performed on the already flown parts.

The Dragon, once emptied of its cargo, will be loaded with science results, spent hardware and refuse for its return to an ocean splashdown off of California about a month after arriving at the space station.

Today’s launch marked the 100th mission to lift off from Launch Complex 39A, where NASA’s Apollo missions and dozens of space shuttle missions were also launched. NICER will study the super-dense remnants of supernova explosions, called neutron stars, and demonstrate how future missions could use pulsars for deep space navigation. This will be the 12th Dragon visit overall and the 11th under NASA contract. “For [SpaceX], it’s the seventh launch this year, and you can tell that we picked up the rate significantly”, Hans Koenigsmann, vice president of flight reusability at SpaceX, said in a prelaunch briefing on Wednesday (May 31). The Dragon is the only supply ship capable of surviving re-entry; all the others burn up in the atmosphere. The station was zooming over Oman in the Persian Gulf when the Falcon took flight.