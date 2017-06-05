SpaceX launches Chinese experiment, supplies to International Space Station

The pioneering company, headed by Tesla CEO Elon Musk, has proven it can reuse a first-stage rocket booster, which blasts the spacecraft toward orbit.

SpaceX will launch a rocket and capsule filled with 6,000 pounds of supplies into low-Earth orbit on Saturday to make a delivery to the International Space Station.

In keeping with that theme, the pressurized capsule section of the Dragon cargo ship is making its second flight to the station, the first time an orbital spacecraft has returned to space since the shuttle program ended in 2011.

SpaceX plans to return the actual rocket, called Falcon 9, back to Cape Canaveral after it detaches from the capsule (Dragon).

This mission included an attempt to recover the used Falcon 9 first stage, which was a success. The first-stage booster will aim for a landing at Cape Canaveral following liftoff.

Col. Walt Jackim, 45th Space Wing at Patrick Air Force Base, Fla., said: “We truly have a tremendous team on the Space Coast and it’s my honor to be a part of this mission delivering supplies, science experiments and equipment to the International Space Station crew and my friend and Air Force classmate, astronaut Col. Jack Fisher”.

In March, SpaceX became the first company to launch, land and then reuse the first stage of an orbital-class rocket. The spacecraft has undergone significant refurbishment and has a new heat shield. If all goes well, it will arrive at the space station on Monday.

This is SpaceX’s eleventh mission for NASA, with the Dragon containing mice and flies for research, a roll-up solar panel, and a neutron star detector.

“Supporting the Dragon reflight is a really, really important step”, said Kirk Shireman, space station program manager at the Johnson Space Center in Houston.

It’s not clear how much SpaceX had to spend to refurbish the Dragon.

Video of CRS-11 launch attempt. The spacecraft is now loaded with trash and no-longer-needed material.

The fifth successful landing of the company’s rockets points to a strong streak since a rocket explosion in September.

The Dragon is the only supply ship capable of surviving re-entry; all the others burn up in the atmosphere.

SpaceX has completed 10 resupply missions to the ISS since 2012, and, so far, it’s used a different Dragon each time. The California-based company launched another Falcon 9 just over two weeks ago, and another just two week’s before that.