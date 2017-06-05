SpaceX tries again to launch 1st recycled supply ship

The photo made available by USA space firm SpaceX on June 3, 2017 shows the company’s Falcon 9 rocket launching at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida, the United States.

On this trip, the Dragon is carrying almost 6,000 pounds of supplies – everything from food for the crew to fruit flies and rodents that will be used in various experiments.

The Dragon’s unpressurized “trunk” is carrying an experimental set of roll-out solar arrays, a precision pointing platform for Earth observation and an experiment that will be mounted to the station’s exterior to study neutron stars.

The Dragon lifted off from Launch Complex 39A at 5:07 p.m. Saturday aboard a Falcon 9 rocket. This time the rocket returned to Landing Zone 1 at Cape Canaveral in Florida, rather than landing on one of the company’s autonomous drone ships at sea.

Dubbed CRS-11, the mission is the eleventh of 12 specified in a contract between SpaceX and NASA. The booster launched Saturday likely will be used again. Just two months ago, SpaceX launched its first recycled booster on a satellite mission.

In preparation for the flight, the Hawthorne, Calif., space company in Southern California replaced some parts on the Dragon, such as the heat shield.

Though no new humans were riding aboard the Dragon capsule, several mice traveled to the space station.

“It’s a pre-flown Dragon, and that is a pretty big deal too“, Hans Koenigsmann, SpaceX’s vice president of flight reliability, told Florida Today.

The spectacular evening launch and landing are yet further evidence that SpaceX is attempting to make good on its promise of ushering in a new era of space exploration, one focused on lowering the cost of spaceflight through reusability. It should feel right at home, after a few years’ stay back on Earth.

For now, SpaceX said savings are minimal because of all the inspections and tests performed on the already flown parts.

Elon Musk’s space company doesn’t just recycle rockets; over the weekend it became the first outfit to send a ship back to orbit.

The results from this ISS National Laboratory-sponsored investigation build on previous research also supported by the National Institutes for Health and could lead to new drugs for treating bone density loss in millions of people on Earth.

The launch was the 100th from NASA’s historic launch pad 39A, the starting point for the Apollo missions to the Moon in the 1960s and 1970s, as well as a total of 82 shuttle flights.

SpaceX has been hauling station supplies for NASA for five years, both up and down.

Until SpaceX and Boeing start transporting crews, astronauts will continue to ride Russian rockets. Two people – cosmonaut Oleg Novitskiy of Russian Federation and French astronaut Thomas Pesquet of the European Space Agency – recently left the station and returned to Earth on Friday.