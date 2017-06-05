Fusion was one of the first on the case, quoting Trump’s tweet and adding a meta twist: “It’s now been 15 minutes and the President still hasn’t deleted this tweet”.

A lawyer who works with prospective political appointees told Politico that three candidates said the ongoing probes into Russian interference in the 2016 election and any collusion with Trump campaign associates have convinced them not to pursue jobs in the administration.

Spicer declined to answer a question in a White House press gaggle about congressional testimony Comey is expected to give concerning the president’s request to drop an investigation into former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn. Deputy press secretary, Sarah Sanders, filled in, prompting rave reviews from the media and feeding more rumors that Spicer would be replaced.

Spicer was asked if Trump’s late night tweet with the apparent typo “covfefe”, which lingered online for hours, is a matter of concern.

“What your question assumes is a lot of facts that are not substantiated by anything but anonymous sources that are so far being leaked out”, he told a news briefing.

To confirm the news, Counselor Kellyanne Conway told Fox: “What I will say is that he has expressed his desire to leave the White House and made very clear that he would see through the President’s global trip”.

The Trump White House has made a decision to completely shut down all lines of questioning on Russian Federation.

At Wednesday’s briefing, which was off-camera, one reporter could be heard shouting after the departing press secretary, “How short are these gonna be!?”

On Tuesday, Spicer jousted with several reporters during his daily briefing when they posed questions about Russian Federation or a handful of ongoing congressional and federal probes.

“Jared Kushner can not be trusted”, said Rep. Don Beyer of Virginia, who also signed the letter.

Trump is said to be angriest at Kushner about something else: Kushner’s sister, Nicole Meyer, was caught on video last month trying to lure Beijing investors into participating in a Kushner Companies condominium project in New Jersey by holding out the prospect of immigration visas that can lead to permanent residence in the United States.

Conway also dismissed persistent speculation that Spicer, who has been pilloried on TV comedy shows since Trump took office on January 20, was on his way out.

He is also purportedly under scrutiny in the FBI’s ongoing investigation of potential collusion between Russian Federation and Trump’s 2016 campaign. “Ambassador Sergey Kislyak reported to his superiors in Moscow that Kushner made the proposal during a meeting on December 1 or 2, 2016, at Trump Tower, according to intercepts of Russian communications that were reviewed by USA officials”.

The president ended his second tweet on the matter by again referring to several congressional investigations and the FBI’s probe into Russian Federation as a collective “Witch Hunt!”

Congressional investigations into the Russian Federation issue have expanded to include Trump’s personal attorney, Michael Cohen, ABC News reported on Tuesday.