Sports Minister Goel congratulates Indian cricket team

India defeated their fiercest rivals Pakistan in their group B opener in the ICC Champions Trophy by 124 runs under the Duckworth-Lewis method in a game which showed the difference in class between the sides.

Chasing a revised target of 289 runs in 41 overs, Pakistan were bundled out for 164 runs with Wahab Riaz not coming to bat because of an injury he sustained during India’s innings.

Three-time semifinalists Pakistan chose to bowl, but their fielding often let the team down, including Kohli being dropped by substitute Fakhar Zaman on 43 off Riaz, who went for around 10 an over to end on 0-87.

Wahab s day was summed up when he was unable to complete his ninth over after falling awkwardly in his delivery stride.

A minute’s silence was held before the match for the victims of the London Bridge attacks on Saturday night, amid heavy security at the West Midlands ground.

India have begun the defence of their ICC Champions Trophy with an impressive win against Pakistan at Edgbaston. But while doing so, Dhawan was caught at deep mid-wicket by Azhar Ali off Shadab Khan in the 25th over.

“And the way he batted, the way only he can strike the ball, hitting low full tosses for 4s and 6s, and even digging out yorkers for fours, was outstanding”.

Yuvraj was a little iffy in the early part of his inning as Hasan Ali dropped a sitter off Shadab’s wrong one.

Hasan eventually had Yuvraj lbw on review but it was all too late.

Kohli had made 43 when he was missed by substitute Fakhar Zaman, who grassed a top-edged hook off Wahab. Dhawan also reached his fifty in the next over after smashing three consecutive boundaries as the 100-run stand came in the 20th over. And the situation was made worse since the Pakistani side kept losing wickets, without getting anywhere near to the target or the required run rate.

Sunday’s heavy 124-run rain-affected loss to archrivals India was met with fury among the nation’s millions of fans.

Pakistan’s Shoaib Malik is run out by Ravindra Jadeja. And Arthur said these were the two turning points of the game.

When Yuvraj was dismissed when 10 balls to go in the innings, Kohli knew that he and Hardik Pandya had to stay until the end. “Skill-wise we were clinical, just in the field is something we can still improve on”. It’s a very strong performance, we’ve taken the confidence from the practice games.

“Shikhar and Rohit – last time we won here, the opening partnership was crucial”, he added. He needed runs under his belt. “The way he was hitting the ball, I felt like a club batter in front of him”, Indian skipper Viart Kohli said at the post-match press conference.

“Yuvi came in and just took all the pressure off me”, said India’s skipper.

“It’s a happy moment for all cricket loving Indians and I congratulate them”, he added.

“For us to have a performance as tentative as that right from the start is a worry and the only thing I can think of is the magnitude of the occasion got to them”. The openers gave us a very good start. “You just have to go and back yourself, and tell the opposition that you’re here to attack”, he said.

Amir’s first spell of four overs was exceptional as he gave away 14 runs and was a tad unlucky to not get a wicket.