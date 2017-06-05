Sportswriter loses job after ‘disrespectful’ Indy 500 tweet

It’s the most prestigious race in American motorsports, but the Indy 500 really is anyone’s game and the 2017 edition of the event bore that out.

In one way, it was to be expected – he is, after all, one of the greatest racing drivers in history.

“Nothing specifically personal, but I am very uncomfortable with a Japanese driver winning the Indianapolis 500 during Memorial Day weekend”, he wrote Sunday on Twitter, and immediately faced an intense amount of backlash.

Sato’s win marked Andretti’s second consecutive win as Alexander Rossi made it first to the finish line a year ago.

Former driver and team owner, Michael Andretti, said of the Indy 500 victory, “I know how big this news is going to be tomorrow when they wake up in Japan“.

“I know Helio is always coming on charge”, Sato said.

‘Are you saying Takuma Sato killed Dave Schreiner in the Battle of Okinawa, and then won the Indy 500 on Memorial Day to mock him?’ replied one user. Sato came close to winning the race five years ago when he slammed into a wall after attempting to pass Dario Franchitti. “I’m so happy for him”. He became one of seven drivers with three Indianapolis 500 runner-up finishes. I shouldn’t have said what I said when I said it. “It was so close”.

Castroneves, trying to win his record-tying fourth 500, earned $770,629 for his second-place finish. Chilton had stopped the lap prior, with 34 to go, as had Ed Jones, and the two suddenly found themselves within reasonable range of making their way to the end of the race on that final stop of fuel.

“I didn’t win, but I will drink a little bit of milk”, Alonso told the media.

The 40-year-old, once the butt of jokes in Formula One after several high-speed crashes, roared to victory Sunday to claim one of motor racing’s biggest prizes, holding off Brazil’s three-time victor Helio Castroneves in a dramatic climax. He finished 24th after a mechanical problem with 20 laps to go.

And despite the steep learning curve, and the added demands of USA media that his trans-Atlantic tilt involved, Alonso said he enjoyed the race and the weeks of preparation that led up to it.

“The last few laps, they were the moment”.

The decision rankled some in Formula One, but Alonso a two-time victor at Monaco, had no regrets.

Howard’s auto had gone into the wall and rebounded into Dixon’s path and when the two collided the latter’s vehicle flipped into the air and into the wall. I came here basically to prove myself, to challenge myself. “It was also the longest race I’ve ever been in, with so many ups-and-downs”.

The 40-year-old, now an Indy 500 victor, would love to see his victory serve as an inspiration for more of his countrymen to choose the American open-wheel scene in the years ahead. This was an unbelievable experience.