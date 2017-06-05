Spotted: Katrina Kaif-Ranbir Kapoor GOOFING AROUND on the streets of Morocco

This one’s pure goofy from the sexy Katrina Kaif who indeed had a gala time, and kind of hard too, practicing and giving the final shots of those “different” dance moves that make the song “Ulla Ka Pattha” sync in much with this adventure film. And with her much-delayed film Jagga Jasoos releasing soon, Miss Kaif made a decision to share a behind the scene video from the film.

The actress makes some amusing faces and plays pranks with her ex-flame Ranbir. Katrina remains the heart and soul of this video and yes, Anurag Basu too manages to surprise fans with some beeped abuses.

Katrina posted the making of the video of Jagga Jasoos on her Facebook page, and the video is nothing short of a visual delight. Naach Meri Jaan paisa milega. A version of behind the scenes. Here’s Katrina Kaif to the rescue. Katrina shared a video shot in Morocco.

The actress is also seen taking digs at Ranbir, who is caught unaware of the actress’ notorious acts. Katrina’s expressions are super adorable and will make you laugh out loud. Call it preparing to get into his character or just for fun, but Ranbir had to do the begging in real even when the cameras were not pointed towards him. Ranbir, however does not reveal much with his expressions, but he succeeds in literally putting a dancing Katrina down.

The video shows both Ranbir and Katrina trying out some quirky dance moves while goofing around on the streets of Morocco.