STANLEY CUP: Predators rout Penguins, 5-1

Coming into the finals Pekka Rinne and Matt Murray both had spectacular numbers, but Rinne seemly had lost his game in the first two of the final, while Murray has stayed solid for the Penguins.

The Predators went down 1-0 quickly as Jake Guentzel scored two minutes into the game.

The Penguins scored three goals in a span of 3:08 in the third period of Game 2. But a win in Game 4 evens the series, gives them a chance to steal a game in Pittsburgh in Game 5 and guarantees a return to Nashville for Game 6, where they could have a chance to end the series. They swept the Blackhawks and beat the Blues and Ducks in six games to get here, locking down those teams’ respective stars en route to victory. “We’ve certainly got to figure this out as a group and I believe we will”. The first is the power play, which has been abysmal in this series. He skated Sunday with the first-team unit in place of Patric Hornqvist, who was absent from practice.

Nashville Predators defenseman Ryan Ellis (4) and Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87) battle for the puck during the second period in Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals Saturday, June 3, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn.

Crosby has yet to score in this series, and he and Evgeni Malkin were held without a shot Saturday night in the same game for the first time. One power play goal and that insane crowd suddenly isn’t so insane.

“I have puck like one second, they jump to me”, Malkin said. As much as everyone enjoyed it and as much as the fans are loving the ride and as much as we appreciate the support, we know we have to turn the page.

“He told me my breath smelled, but I don’t know”. “I think he’s surprising everybody how good he is. That’s the biggest thing”, Crosby said. If we do, there’s open ice somewhere. We gave up a few, and when we did he was there to shut the door just like he’s been all year.

Pittsburgh coach Mike Sullivan said Crosby and Malkin simply command a lot of attention, and he doesn’t want to interfere with their instincts on when to pass or shoot.

The Penguins are converting on 21.7 percent (15 of 69) of power plays this postseason after ranking third in the National Hockey League at 23.1 percent in the regular season.

It’s reason for Malkin to be openly saying change is necessary. And if they lose a faceoff and the puck is fired back down the ice, they’ve had difficulty re-establishing their presence in the offensive zone. The real reason the Predators were able to take hold of the game is due to their goaltender. Pekka Rinne returned to the otherworldly goalie we have seen for Nashville’s Stanley Cup Finals run.

“You’re talking about a guy who is goal line to goal line”, said Laviolette. “We’ve got to execute”.

And while he said he wanted his team to tighten up their play at the back, he seemed content with letting his defensemen join the attack – or even lead it. Sports. “Usually when guys chirp after the game or during the game, it’s usually about your game or something personal”.

This is their second scoreless stretch of the playoffs.

Those fans were rewarded with a 5-1 win in Game 3, bringing them to within one game of the Penguins in the best-of-seven series, and swinging the momentum decidedly in their favor.

Killing them softly: The Penguins’ power play had a success rate of 25 percent through three playoff rounds, better than their third-ranked percentage during the regular season.

It’s hard to say we are surprised though because Nashville keeps one-upping themselves with each move they make.

“But that’s probably not going to be the case with these guys”.