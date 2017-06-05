Star duo leads the way for Warriors

The real issue through two games is Cleveland’s defense may be what we saw in the regular season, and asked to defend the Warriors’ offense they are in way over their head. We’ll see how he and the Warriors do when Game 2 tips off at 8 p.m.

The Warriors had a standout performance, but the loudest cheers at Oracle Arena went to Kerr.

Golden State coach Steve Kerr shook off a long-term back ailment to return to the bench and help his Warriors win a record 14th straight post-season contest with a 132-113 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game Two of the NBA Finals on Sunday. Durant’s playing like a player that wants his first NBA Championship. “That’s what he does”.

Leading the Warriors’ effort – again – was Kevin Durant, with33 points.

“It seemed like it’s personal for both of them”, Draymond Green said. They’re going to try to get more offensive rebounds. It’s not that simple, especially when you’re going against such a well-oiled machine in Golden State.

The three-time champion put up 29 points, 14 assists and 13 rebounds as he tied Magic Johnson for the most triple-doubles in NBA Finals history.

Kevin Love contributed 27 points and seven boards for the Cavs.

“Well, I’m pretty sure that won’t happen tomorrow”, he said with a grin.

“Game One was the feel-out for us, and they definitely took advantage of all our miscues”.

His third quarter alone in Game 7 of the 2016 Finals, when he scored eight points on 3-for-5 shooting, accounted for more points than he has scored in 10 games in the 2017 postseason.

He was even seen huffing and puffing as he went to the bench at one point in the third quarter.

“I’m going to pull out the “Win one for The Gipper” speech”, Kerr said, referencing the “Knute Rockne, All-American” movie with tongue firmly in cheek.

Now, Golden State is headed to Northeast Ohio needing just two more – yet don’t count on anybody considering this series close to done. The Warriors outscored the Cavs in all four quarters.

Kerr, who won a title in his first season with Golden State two years ago, indicated his health was “back where it was before the Portland series“.

As Kerr walked onto the court, he was met with a standing ovation from the fans and hugs from Cleveland coach Tyronn Lue and Cavaliers forward LeBron James.

The rebounding battle was won by the Cavs who also shot 80 percent at the free-throw line compared a 69 percent clip by the Dubs. He and Durant combined for 66 points and 18 assists in the opener, then dominated again while the supporting cast shined.

Former Ateneo de Davao University Blue Knights head coach Miguel Solitaria, who is now the assistant coach of the De La Salle University Green Archers, still goes for the Warriors but a smaller margin this time.

It didn’t matter in the end.

“That’s testament to where he has kept his team together and helped them overcome tough situations and still come out on top”, Brown said. “There is a lot of work for us left to do”. Cleveland shot 3 of 20 on 3s in the first half and 8 for 29 total. It was the first time he coached the Warriors since April 19. Tristan Thompson has been very quiet as well.