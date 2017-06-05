State of Origin fever hits Port Douglas

Subscribing to the winners are grinners theory: Corey Parker of the Maroons and Cameron Smith (centre) celebrate Queensland’s success at the last State of Origin outing on July 13, 2016.

Shorn of the experience and leadership of injured trio Matt Scott, Johnathan Thurston and Greg Inglis, the Maroons were out-hustled and outplayed by a rampant Blues’ outfit.

There’s just something about State of Origin and over the last decade there has certainly been something about the Queensland Maroons.

New South Wales: 1 James Tedesco, 2 Blake Ferguson, 3 Josh Dugan, 4 Jarryd Hayne, 5 Brett Morris, 6 James Maloney, 7 Mitchell Pearce; 8 Aaron Woods, 9 Nathan Peats, 10 Andrew Fifita, 11 Josh Jackson, 12 Boyd Cordner (c), 13 Tyson Frizell. NSW need to limit their opportunities and time, which is where the Blues Achilles heel is found in the threequarters.

Tedesco is some player.

On the edges, they were carved up by NSW’s speed as Tedesco amassed a staggering 199 metres and 13 tackle busts. He was in a very comfortable environment and we saw him perform at his very best.

Walters said he needs more than that for the Maroons, backing Milford to handle everything thrown at him defensively and hoping he gets some early carries running off the back of master organiser Cooper Cronk. Sam Thaiday is the man off the bench QLD will look to bend the Blues back when he tears onto the field. All week I was looking forward to seeing Hayne’s return to the Origin arena.

Kennedy MP Bob Katter, who caught everyone off guard with his foray into rugby league analysis before the first Origin game, said the Maroons’ shocking result on Wednesday was not surprising. I’d argue that he has been giving the club value for money already this season.

“I didn’t know that until before the game so I thought I better pull my finger out”, Slater said with a laugh.

Blues captain Steve Mortimer is chaired from the field by teammates after NSW clinched their first State of Origin series in game two of 1985. When Hayne plays for the Titans, the opposition can afford to pay him some extra attention, doubling up the defenders keeping an eye on him.

Daley has been so pleased with his team’s preparation in camp at Kingscliff that his team completed only the lightest of captain’s runs at Cbus Super Stadium yesterday, their formal run-through lasting just minutes.

Now that this match is over, despite missing much of the second half due to concussion, Pearce will now be known as the player whose game finally matured enough to win an Origin in Brisbane.

You’d be fearless to come out and make any bold statements about this being the end of Queensland’s run due to the fact it has still got Cameron Smith and Cooper Cronk there, who have been wonderful over that 10-year period for the Maroons.

Queensland knew this clash would be the ultimate test of their constitution. In fact, this Queensland team played to its maximum potential. It had been assumed Slater was a certainty with Darius Boyd shifting to the wing where he has played the majority of his Origin career.

Winning form is great form – it does wonders for a player’s mind.

But the rest of the team couldn’t lift to their level.