States form Climate Alliance to meet Paris Goals

In a press conference Friday, Bloomberg promised to coordinate contributions from the U.S.to the climate fund after President Trump announced that he would withdraw from the accord. “We just do it because it makes life better here!”

Raimondo said Friday that Trump’s action will not deter Rhode Island from taking the steps needed to address climate change.

March for Truth rallies organized across several cities to send President Donald Trump a strong message, but a lot of the focus and inspiration comes from right here in Pittsburgh.

However, despite world leaders sending a clear message to the US that terms of Paris accord can not be renegotiated, given it was reached after consensus among almost all nations of the world, Haley made it clear that the Trump administration is likely to stand its ground on the agreement.

Either way, this really resonated with some people and groups including the Heritage Foundation, which maintains that the economic impact of “regulations associated with the Paris agreement” are “severe”.

The US would join Syria and Nicaragua as the only countries that have not signed onto the agreement. Rather, it’s more likely that they seek to impose carbon-related tariffs on U.S. goods if these are deemed to be enjoying an unfair advantage because they are produced in an economy free of carbon restraints. And major companies have said they will carry on cutting emissions regardless of what the current White House incumbent thinks.

In hard talks leading up to the December 2015 accord, other countries often yielded to US positions so that the world’s biggest economy wouldn’t walk away, as it did from the previous climate deal, the Kyoto Protocol.

That passive-tense acknowledgment of a changing climate is still a form of denial, because it doesn’t acknowledge as fact the scientific consensus that humans are playing a central role in warming the planet.

“The United States will withdraw from the Paris Climate Accord“, Mr. Trump said on Thursday. The next UK Government has a real choice – to either show the global business and investment community that renewables are the future, and the UK is going to lead the way, or not.

Trump suggested the possibility of renegotiating the agreement but the leaders of Italy, Germany and France said that was not possible. He said he would consider re-entry if the US could get a better deal.

USA billionaire and United Nations envoy for climate change Michael Bloomberg pledged $15 million to support the Paris agreement’s coordinating agency if necessary – the sum it stands to lose should the U.S. refuse to pay its share.