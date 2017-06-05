Steph Curry’s Redemption Tour Begins Today With Latest Shoe

Stephen Curry wearing his new Under Armour Curry 4 sneaker.

Under Armour confirmed with Footwear News that a mid and low iteration of the Curry 4 will arrive to retail in the fall.

The shoe is only a small storyline to the magic that’s going to start on Thursday night, as Game 1 of the NBA Finals finally tips off after making fans wait seemingly forever. The shoe boasts a knit material on its upper and SC branding boldly featured on the midsole.

The Curry 4, which made their debut in a pristine NBA Finals inspired white and gold color scheme, won’t be hitting retailers until October but they’re already looking like one of the best Curry signatures to date.

Today’s game tipped-off at 9 p.m. ET.

Curry also discussed his relationship with LeBron James, whose Cleveland Cavaliers will face Curry’s Warriors in the NBA Finals. Apparently Curry took exception to the comments, and actually came up with a new look for his next shoe that turned heads in a good way.