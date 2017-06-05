Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant and Warriors leave Cavs in their wake

Game 2 of the NBA Finals followed a somewhat similar script as Game 1. Once again, the team has cruised past the Cleveland Cavaliers, albeit with a little more fight this time.

But a couple moves by Curry and Durant were big topics of conversation – and that’s beyond the pair combined to score or assist on 13 of the Warriors points in a 16-6 run that closed the third quarter and put the Cavs down 14. Curry finished with 32 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds. Curry had 15 points in the quarter, going 10-for-10 at the free throw line. “And we’re a full group when he’s out here, so that means a lot”. He said he’s ready to head home and play Game 3 at Quicken Loans Arena on Wednesday. He discussed the rough third quarter.

“I just been playing basketball brother”, Green said.

Kevin Love provided a needed scoring boost in Game 2 after Kyrie Irving did the same in Game 1 but nearly no one else came through, sending the Cavs to a 132-113 loss and an 0-2 series deficit.

The offense picked up thanks to 27 points from Kevin Love and the Cavs scored 22 more points than in the opener in a faster-paced game, but that also helped the Warriors improve their shooting from 43 percent to 52 percent as Cleveland had a weaker defensive on the floor. “And we forced them to 20 turnovers and they still beat us pretty good, so we got to be much better too”, he said.

Golden State moved within two games of becoming the first National Basketball Association champion to complete an unbeaten playoff run, seizing a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven championship series, which shifts to Cleveland for games three and four on Wednesday and Friday.

What are your thoughts on Game 2? It faked LeBron out of his shoes, sending him leaping past Curry, and now we know why. Against any other team, LeBron played well enough to win, which is why it’s so worrisome his effort wasn’t enough to even make it a close game.

This latest Warrior win had everything.

Durant carried over his offensive rhythm from Game 1, scoring 33, slamming a few emphatic dunks, hitting four 3s and handing out six assists. Former Golden State Warriors head coach Al Attles, left, accepts the NBA Coaches Association's Chuck Daly Lifetime Achievement Award from Dallas Mavericks head coach Rick Carlisle during the first half of Game 2 of baske.