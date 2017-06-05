Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant Talk Spurs Sweep, Advancing to 2017 NBA Finals

The Warriors thumped the injury-plagued Spurs 129-115 in San Antonio on Monday to sweep the series 4-0 and book a place in the NBA Finals against the victor of the Eastern Conference finals between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics.

Warriors’ reigning NBA MVP Steph Curry hammered the Spurs with 36 points, hitting 14 of his 24 field goals including five three-pointers.

Draymond Green added 16 points, 8 rebounds and 8 assists for the Warriors.

In what could be his final game, Ginobili scored 15 points while dishing seven assists as the Spurs played feisty but ultimately fell in a 129-115 defeat. Golden State will either face the Cleveland Cavaliers or the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals which begin next Thursday.

The Cavs have a 2-1 series lead with a home game to come on Tuesday night at Quicken Loans Arena, and LeBron James and company will be looking to bounce back in a big way.

Throughout the second half of that first game and into the next three games, the Warriors outscored the Spurs by 87 points and each passing minute became more of a glimpse into the full potential of this team.

Unsure if the beloved veteran will return, the crowd serenaded Ginobili with “Manu, Manu” chants as the game came to a close.

“We started him tonight out of respect”, Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said. “Yeah, I don’t have a lot of words to describe it, but it makes you feel really well”, Ginobili said.

Drafted by San Antonio in 1999, Ginobili did not break into the league until the 2002-03 campaign, but quickly made an impact with his left-handed play-making wizardry.

It took three more years before he would arrive to play with the Spurs and he helped to produce an National Basketball Association title for San Antonio during his rookie season. His style of play is emblematic of the unselfish and team-based basketball of head coach Gregg Popovich, who led the Spurs to five NBA Finals victories over almost 20 years. “He said, ‘Hey, I love you”. Throughout the regular season, we saw many glimpses and stretches of the arsenal, but in the playoffs, they have unleashed a full on attack on their opponents. LaMarcus Aldridge had eight points on 4-for-11 shooting. “If you don’t like the way the game is going, just turn it off”. “I didn’t mean it to disrespect anybody, but if you felt disrespected, I’m sorry”.

Manu Ginobili won four championships with the Spurs (2003, 2005, 2007, 2014) and formed the Big 3 along with Tim Duncan and Tony Parker.