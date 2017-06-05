Stephen Curry puts LeBron James in a blender

“I think now that certain guys have gotten a taste of it, even guys that have been here before and had the experience, have gone out there and gotten a feel of what things are going to be like in this series, I think you’ll see a lot better showing in Game 2 out of the guys”.

Of course, Golden State didn’t have Kevin Durant in either of their previous two Finals showdowns vs. Cleveland. They’ve played fast all year and consider it their identity.

It struck me while watching the opener that unless you are a stone-cold Cavaliers fan, you would be hard pressed to not appreciate the style of basketball played by the Warriors.

“We could be a lot better than we were tonight but in the Finals you get a ‘W, ‘ we’ll take it”, Durant said.

“What’s our record now without me, like 800-12?” quipped Kerr, who missed the first 43 games during last season’s record 73-win campaign. “Trust me, we know”. And as usual, the third quarter was when they really broke it open. An off-balance KD flicked the ball up while falling backward and being fouled by Love and got a lucky bounce for a three-point play 7:04 before halftime just after Love had hit a 3 on the other end.

The pace was frantic from the get-go as both teams got off to a nice start. Against these Warriors? The margin for error doesn’t exist.

It is part of why they are set apart from journeymen and stars of a lesser wattage – this desire to push one another and themselves, a ideal marriage of individual talent and a realization there is always something that can done better. Former Golden State Warriors head coach Al Attles, left, accepts the NBA Coaches Association’s Chuck Daly Lifetime Achievement Award from Dallas Mavericks head coach Rick Carlisle during the first half of Game 2 of baske. And we all got to do it together.

“That’s part of our game”. “Just having a guy that has been here, done that before, has so much confidence in everything that we do and walks the walk, allows us to be ourselves and be confident in approaching game two”. But we’ve still got a long way to go.

Golden State continued to push the ball.

After he scored just eight points in a Game 4 loss to the Dallas Mavericks that year, for example, James offered a public thank you to columnists who criticized him. Kevin Love, who was almost unplayable for most of last year’s Finals, scored 15 points and grabbed 21 rebounds in Thursday’s loss.

The big three for Cleveland aren’t getting any help.

Kyle Korver, who had some big moments in Cleveland’s romp through the East, did not make a field goal in 19 minutes in Game 1.

Thompson will not fill the scoresheet with points but everthing he does on the court either puts points on the board or prevents the opposition from getting them. Overcommit to the lane, and their shooters will tee off from three-point range. But Curry must know that everything gets blown out of proportion even more come Finals time.

Figuring out how to stop the Warriors on offense is a complicated question, but Cleveland might have to just try to use simple math in this series.

It made for a pretty one-sided opening game. The Warriors took 106 shots versus 86 for the Cavs.

The 32-year-old playmaker has won a road game in 35 of 38 playoff series over his 12 National Basketball Association playoff campaigns, last failing to do so with Cleveland against Orlando in the 2009 Eastern Conference finals.

Slow the pace down.

Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) is defended by Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant (35) in the first half of the NBA Finals at Oracle Arena. They may be able to hang for a while, but the better run-and-gun team will show itself over time (which we saw as Game 1 progressed and the Cavs could no longer keep up). The intention is to go the rest of the series. They are that good. But James had problems containing Durant outside of transition as well.

According to ESPN: “The main impetus for the Casey-led assembly is unclear, but the Raptors are obviously under pressure to re-sign Lowry, who is projected to be one of the most coveted free agents on this summer’s market”.

The poor shooting doesn’t mean Thompson hasn’t been effective as evidenced by his plus-178 rating that trails only Curry, Green and James this postseason. Then they lost the first game of the Finals to the 76ers.