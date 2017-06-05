Stephen Curry records first postseason triple-double

Cavs coach Tyronn Lue also was thrilled to hear Kerr was back on the opposite bench.

Fellow starters Tristan Thompson (eight points, four rebounds) and JR Smith (scoreless) were invisible again, and no one on the Cleveland bench stepped up, leaving James helpless for much of the night. The intention is to go the rest of the series. But don’t go calling it an exemplar of Curry’s talent.

“We made a lot of mistakes”. It should be closer – LeBron doesn’t do two straight blowouts, but my original prediction of the Cavaliers taking one of the first two is out the back window.

LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers are headed home in a familiar spot after the first two games of the NBA Finals. His 28.5 points per game this postseason would set his career-high, beating out his 28.3 points per game average when the Warriors won the National Basketball Association championship in 2015.

Curry made all 14 of his free throws.

The game changed quite a bit tonight from Game 1.

“We’re just trying to just stay in the moment”, Kevin Durant said. It was a momentum swing.

Oh, and Curry took Kerr’s directive to heart.

James said he blocks out all the crowd noise, even supportive shouts, to focus on the game, especially on the road as his Cavaliers are for the first two games in the best-of-seven championship series.

But Cleveland then missed nine of its next 10 shots, and by the time Love converted an interior hoop with 54 seconds remaining in the period, the Warriors had built a 99-84 advantage. But as it was in Game 1, the third quarter offered the Warriors an opportunity to create some separation, and by the start of the fourth they led by 14.

Thompson was confidently predicting a different impact in Game 2 for himself.

This was big for Curry. That’s kind of what the NBA Finals are starting to feel like.

With Klay Thompson (22 points) also coming to light, Golden State finished well ahead in three-pointers, scoring 18 from 43 attempts to Cleveland’s eight from 29 tries. Curry was not entirely healthy last season, but he did not use that as an excuse.

The Cavaliers are going to have to make some adjustments to slow down the Warriors.

James was equally spectacular with his own triple-double of 29 points, 14 assists and 11 rebounds, but yet again didn’t get almost enough help to keep up with the Warriors’ depth.

Stephen Curry scored 28 points, hitting 6 three-pointers, and had 10 assists in the Golden State Warriors’ victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers in Gam. “And our ability to make sure that when we’re mismatched in transition, that the only thing that matters is stopping the basketball and settling down in the half court, then we match up from there”. “I had two charges, that’s aggression”. I think there’s another level that I can get to. Now it could just be a question of who will be finals MVP. “And to me that usually indicates that the ball’s going to go in”. “We’re not just going to say, ‘Oh, man, we really need to get Klay going'”. He’s doing it one ankle-twisting play at a time. Still, it took the mighty Warriors six games to finally vanquish a vastly outmanned Cavalier squad. “I don’t know. We have not lost, so that’s a good indication that it was not a distraction”.