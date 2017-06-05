Stephen Curry Ties NBA Finals Record with 10 Free Throws in Quarter

Shooters are going to shoot and Thompson kept shooting and things finally started going his way.

In 1975, Attles coached the Golden State Warriors and KC Jones, a former Boston Celtics great, coached the Washington Bullets in the NBA Finals as African-American coaches-a first.

WHAT SHARPS SAY: “Quality teams off a blowout loss normally bounce back in the next game, but that was not the case previous year”.

This one is looking much different. Stephen Curry followed that up with 32 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists.

Love gave the Cavs a needed second offensive threat with 27 points but against a team filled with a pair of former MVPs in Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant, two other 2017 All-Stars in Draymond Green and Klay Thompson and several role players who have made key contributions, it wasn’t been almost enough.

As a result, the Warriors attempted 20 more shots than Cleveland, going 45-for-106 from the field (.425) to the Cavs’ 30-for-86 (.349).

This is only the fifth Finals game – and the first since 1967 – where both teams had at least 64 points at the half.

Warriors forward and Michigan State product Draymond Green is a two-time NBA All-Star, an NBA champion, an Olympic gold medalist and a two-time All-Defensive first teamer.

However, Warriors acting coach Mike Brown also expects a better showing from the Cavaliers on Sunday. It just seems, no matter how well the Cavs play, the Warriors just continue to have bigger and better weapons.

The Warriors lead 59-56 with 3 minutes left in the half.

LeBron destroying the rim; Steph winning a game of cat-and-mouse; and Kevin Durant nailing shots off balance.

This time, Curry committed eight turnovers as Cleveland committed to putting more pressure on the ball to keep Durant from driving and dunking untouched as he did so many times in Game 1.

This one felt very similar to Game 1, in that the Cavaliers managed to keep it competitive for much of the game.

It was clear that if his team was going down, it was going down with LeBron doing absolutely everything he could.

Even Love, who had a playoff career-high 21 rebounds, went just 4-for-13 from the floor, while Irving had 24 points on 10-for-22 but doubled his two assists with four turnovers. You have to play hard to a level where it’s past the thermostat. LeBron James is a monster.

Game two of the NBA Finals will be on Sun.at 8 p.m., in Oracle Arena in Oakland. “Golden State wants a finesse game“. “And I had a natural reaction”, Green said of the play with James previous year that earned the flagrant foul. He’s a big piece of our success and they know that, so they have neutralized that in the first two games.

Before the game, Cleveland coach Tyronn Lue gave Kerr a hug, and LeBron came over and shook his hands.

Sitting at a similar makeshift podium on the other side of the gym from James Saturday morning, Thompson was asked to assess his own performance in Game 1.

“It just speaks volumes to who he is as a player”. However, even with Curry not scoring a single point in the second quarter, the Cavs could only shave three points off the lead as Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson and some nice play off the bench kept the ship afloat.

Kerr returned to the bench to a rousing ovation, waving to the fans while back on the sideline for the first time since Game 2 of the first round against Portland on April 19 because of pain issues stemming from complications after 2015 back surgery.