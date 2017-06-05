Sterling drops after poll showing risk of hung parliament

Britain’s Prime Minister Theresa May attends an election campaign event in Wolverhampton. The Electoral Calculus website, which predicts the results based on polls and electoral geography, said May would win 371 seats and Labour 205 seats.

Even if May can cling on to power – say, if she keeps her majority but it is reduced to single figures – her authority will be severely undermined and Brexit negotiators in Brussels will be confident they can weaken Britain’s hand in talks.

Investors bought into the plan (paywall).

The pound was happy with the announcement of the elections and did not assume any other option but a Conservative victory. But when voters were asked how they would vote if Mr Khan was leading Labour, Labour’s support surged to 54 per cent, with significant numbers of Lib Dems switching behind him.

The poll continues a steady shift towards Labour amongst the electorate; something that has anxious the British Pound.

But it was the first time that a so-called “hung parliament” – where no one party has an overall majority – has been predicted.

The newspaper reported a top Tory saying that the party was still expecting a majority of 50 or more. Anything less, however, has left strategists conflicted about whether this would lead to a rise or fall in the currency.

One beneficiary of the weaker pound is the FTSE 100 Index, whose members get more than two-thirds of their revenue from overseas.

The pound fell further in October, hit a low of $1.2047 in January this year and has struggled to stay above the $1.30 level ever since. That’s a hefty plunge for a result that essentially preserves the status quo.

What is the state of play according to other polling companies?

A failure to build on the working majority of 17 that the Conservatives won at the last election in 2015 – against a Labour Party led by radical left-winger Jeremy Corbyn – would be a major blow for May just as she embarks on the Brexit process.

Similarly, a Labour-SNP coalition wouldn’t be possible because it would still only have 307 seats – 19 seats short of what they would need. But JPMorgan aren’t so sure. “You can only deliver Brexit if you believe in Brexit”.

It’s hardly surprising that strategists aren’t in agreement, since the polls have suddenly diverged so greatly.

It later recovered the lost ground to $1.29 after another poll from Panelbase gave the Tories a 15-point lead.

The currency’s drop “is another example of markets not being prepared for a close election, let alone a hung parliament“, said Sean Callow, a senior currency strategist at Westpac Banking Corp., the second most-accurate major currencies forecaster in Bloomberg’s latest ranking.