Sterling drops after poll suggests hung UK parliament

“We have to be prepared to go in there, recognising that we’re not willing to accept a bad deal”.

She spoke as recent opinion surveys suggest her Conservative Party’s once commanding lead over Labour has been shrinking in recent days.

In the final TV event of the campaign featuring the leaders of the two major parties, the Prime Minister and Leader of the Opposition faced a 45-minute barrage from members of the public.

“It is clear that on contact with the voters, Mrs May is not going down well and she is losing ground in particular amongst middle-aged voters and female voters”, Ben Page, chief executive of Ipsos MORI, told Reuters.

Meanwhile “accepting pragmatists” who do not support Brexit but do accept the result are 40 per cent backing Labour, 38 per cent the Conservatives, and 8 per cent the Lib Dems.

The poll highlighted the damage done to the support for the Conservative Party over plans on social care of older people: the government had said that the elderly would have to pay the full cost of their care, whether or not they stayed at home or in a care home, until they were down to their last £1,00,000 of asset.

“As a mark of respect the two political parties have suspended our national campaigns for today but violence can never be allowed to disrupt the democratic process, so those campaigns will resume in full tomorrow and the general election will go ahead as planned on Thursday”, she said in a televised statement in front of her Downing Street office. In addition, Labour are set to gain 28 seats, which would be a phenomenal blow to both Theresa May, as well as many on the Labour right who are hoping that they can trigger a leadership election later this year.

Against the Bank of England’s trade-weighted basket, which measures sterling’s broader strength, the pound is now back where it was on 9 April, before May called the election.

In contrast, if opposition Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn – who voted against European Union membership in 1975 – can entice enough younger pro-EU supporters out to vote Labour in the hope of a “softer” Brexit, he could be in with a chance.

The Conservative leader was asked why she had changed her mind on holding an election, and on her position towards the United Kingdom leaving the European Union.

“Then people will have a choice as to who they want to see as leader, who they want to see as prime minister taking this country forward in the future: me or Jeremy Corbyn“.

The pound is falling against the euro and dollar on Wednesday after a new poll suggested that next week’s election could return a hung parliament.

Betting markets give a more than 80-percent probability of May winning an overall majority, though betting markets were wrong ahead of the unexpected Brexit result in the June 23 referendum.

Worries that USA political stalemate due to investigations into President Donald Trump’s ties with Russian Federation could hamper progress on tax cuts and other stimulus measures from Washington has been undermining the dollar.

Britain’s Prime Minister Theresa May stands with nursery owner Tom Horsfield during an election campaign visit to Horsfields Nursery in Silkstone, South Yorkshire, Britain, June 3, 2017. YouGov is also quoted in the piece saying that the forecast is “controversial”.

It is still unclear how much Britain knew about suicide bomber Salman Abedi before he carried out the deadliest militant attack on British soil for 12 years.