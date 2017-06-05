Steve Kerr receives standing ovation before Game 2

Steve Kerr said Sunday he will coach the Golden State Warriors for the remainder of the NBA Finals after missing the past 11 playoff games with complications from back surgery.

Golden State owns a home-court edge in the NBA Finals and opened the best-of-seven championship series with a 113-91 home triumph, although James will have another chance to win at Oakland in game two Sunday. It ended the highest-scoring first half of an NBA Finals since 1987.

Game 1 was such an across-the-board wipeout that even if the Cavs could manage to lose with honor in Game 2, it could still be considered progress.

The Cavs can score.

The Golden State Warriors won’t worry about how many shots Klay Thompson misses as long as he keep preventing his opponent from making them on the other end of the floor. That isn’t the issue. Got to make it tough for them.? “But since that time, five or six weeks, I’ve gotten a lot better and I feel like I’m back to the baseline of where I was during the regular season, when I coached every game”.

Amusing thing is for Cleveland, the Cavs had a way to do just that three months ago in former Golden State center Andrew Bogut. If they are also beyond him, it is not beyond the realm of possibility the Warriors could surpass the 2001 Lakers.

James, in his seventh straight Finals, has a remarkable run of having won at least one game on the road in 29 straight postseason series. In Game 1, the Warriors looked like the best team in the solar system.

Strong caveat: James, who wore a T-shirt that deservedly read “Greatness”, has already proven he can nearly single-handedly lift the Cavaliers to just about anything. And Game 2 of the NBA Finals is starting like a 100-meter dash.

Durant had six dunks, all in the first half.

LeBron James is attacking the rim with great success, as his shot chart illustrates.

“There’s an old saying, ‘You don’t miss the water ’til the well runs dry, ‘” the 80-year-old Attles said after receiving the Chuck Daly Lifetime Achievement Award.

– The fifth, Shaun Livingston faked the Cavs out and Durant was left all alone.

The 32-year-old playmaker has won a road game in 35 of 38 playoff series over his 12 National Basketball Association playoff campaigns, last failing to do so with Cleveland against Orlando in the 2009 Eastern Conference finals.

Turnovers are particularly costly against a Golden State team that thrives in transition basketball, either finding one of their sharp-shooting guards for a three-pointer or driving to the basket for an easy lay-up or dunk.

“It just speaks volumes to who he is as a player”, said Warriors acting head coach Mike Brown, who coached James at the start of his career in Cleveland. “They capitalized. And we get an opportunity to get a couple days to see what they did and see what we did wrong and how we can be better in Game 2”. “They did a good job of helping and then getting back out to shooters or stabbing at the ball and getting back out, playing cat and mouse”. They’re 80-15 this season. They also set the record for the most consecutive playoff wins. But Curry must know that everything gets blown out of proportion even more come Finals time.

And this series is a long way from over.

Plenty of things emerged from Game 1 that should leave Cavaliers concerned heading into Game 2.

A 2-0 series lead guarantees nothing, but would obviously put the Warriors in a good spot. Not even a 3-1 deficit past year was enough to faze him.

The Warriors knew they had the personalities that could adjust to the superstar overlap, and they knew if they went up against LeBron again it would be very hard for the Cavaliers to handle.