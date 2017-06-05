Steve Kerr returns to sideline to coach Game 2

Klay Thompson shook off his shooting slump to score 22 points in his most productive two-way game of the postseason. The Warriors outscored the Cavs in all four quarters.

The Warriors are shooting 55 percent so far. Golden State equaled its four turnovers from Game 1 in the initial 5:12.

“After Game 1, Cleveland can play better”.

This one is looking much different.

Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant (35) shoots over Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James.

This ridiculous play put the Warriors up by 10 points, 83-73, with just under nine minutes remaining in the third quarter.

Reserves Deron Williams and Kyle Korver who were picked up mid-season specifically for this moment, failed to trouble the scoreboard and will need to do more offensively if Cleveland is going to challenge the Warriors.

This is only the fifth Finals game – and the first since 1967 – where both teams had at least 64 points at the half.

Kerr missed the first 43 games of the 2015-16 season as his Warriors defended their 2015 title, and he continues to fight headaches, nausea and at-times overwhelming pain resulting from a spinal fluid leak suffered during the 2015 back surgery.

Cleveland led early, but Golden State recovered and led by as many as 10 halfway through the opening period. LeBron James and Kevin Love have all of Cleveland’s points. This was the first time in NBA Finals history two players on opposing teams had triple-doubles. Curry’s 10 first-quarter free throws equaled Paul Pierce for most in a Finals quarter.

The Warriors swept out Portland, Utah and San Antonio and defeated the Cavaliers 113-91 in Thursday’s NBA Finals opener.

LeBron James is attacking the rim with great success, as his shot chart illustrates. I don’t know if they can win Game 2. Cleveland has responded well to Golden State’s run to begin the quarter. It’s been a fast-paced, exciting start to Game 2.

Curry found himself on James and tried to shake the world’s best but found the going hard at first.

STANDOUT PERFORMER: Though Durant anchored the offense and had a mammoth game overall, Thompson’s reemergence as a scorer also proved a difference-maker for Warriors.

“I’m not it’s for us to debate”, Curry said.

The game changed quite a bit tonight from Game 1. He and Kevin Love are the only reasons why the Cavs have a chance to take a lead at halftime.

Kerr is back coaching the Golden State Warriors after more than six weeks, feeling well enough that he plans to coach the remainder of the NBA Finals. Kerr’s picture was shown on the videoboard as the fans stood and cheered. They’ve been here before, which can be good and bad because you can be complacent and think we can flip that switch.

Kerr said he decided Sunday morning he felt well enough to coach from the team bench for up two weeks should the finals stretch to the limit.

Unbeaten in the playoffs with 14 straight wins, victors in 29 of their last 30, including the regular season, the Warriors, the hottest basketball team of this or any other playoff season, are what’s there now. The Pittsburgh Penguins won 14 in a row during their 1992 and 1993 runs in the Stanley Cup playoffs.