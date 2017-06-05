Steve Kerr will coach the Warriors in Game 2

The Golden State Warriors opened their third straight NBA Finals with a 113-91 drubbing of Cleveland Cavaliers, matching the record for most consecutive post-season wins (13).

“I think that’s how Cleveland is going to approach it, make it a physical game”, Michael Cooper, now the coach of the WNBA’s Atlanta Dream who went through some Lakers-Celtics battles as a player in the 1980s, said before the series began.

Curry spoke to the Associated Press and said the approach for Golden State after a Game 1 blowout is simple: just keep playing Warriors basketball.

Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue has set his players a task – stop Durant from driving through the paint and dunking at will with nobody even around him.

“I’m excited and it’s good to be back”, Kerr said.

“You can not simulate what they bring to the table”, James, whose Cavaliers committed 20 turnovers in the loss, said after the game. His presence also forced James to work on the defensive end, sapping some needed energy he needs on offense if Cleveland is going to keep up with Golden State.

Since then, however, James has lost only one playoff game and has averaged north of 30 points, eight rebounds and eight assists per game. “It’s just a lot of things that we can correct and we will correct them going into game two”.

“Can’t give a great scorer like Durant easy baskets”.

“You take one of the best teams that we had ever assembled previous year, that we saw in the regular season and in the postseason, and then in the offseason you add a high-powered offensive talent like that and a great basketball IQ like that, that’s what stands out”, James said.

“You can kind of tell, it’s nearly like a baseball player hitting line drives at people, like, okay, he may have gone 0-4, but he had two line drives to the shortstop”, Kerr said. “So when he’s not shooting the ball, that doesn’t take him out of his game, that doesn’t lower his confidence”.

The question becomes this: Are there ways to make the Warriors feel uncomfortable on the basketball court? Multiple times Irving and Smith got out of Durant’s way as he glided in the lane for dunks.

“When you turn the ball over, that’s when they become very unsafe because those guys, they sprint down the lane, they sprint to the three-point line, they put a lot of pressure on your defence”, James said.

Not that they’re discussing it.

Game 3 will be on June 8 LIVE at 9:00 am with a primetime replay of S+A at 8:00pm of the same day. Bottom line, the Cavaliers were engaged in a way they were not in Game 1, and while the Warriors pushed the lead out to 10 at the 2:41 mark, their eight first-quarter turnovers – double how many they had in all of Game 1 – helped the Cavaliers stay close. The Warriors had 31 assists and just four turnovers.

The Golden State Warriors remain at home in this series.

Forget all the things Cleveland did wrong offensively in Game 1 – the poor shooting, the 20 turnovers and how the bench basically contributed nothing.

It was exactly six weeks ago Sunday that Golden State Warriors Coach Steve Kerr walked into a ballroom at a downtown Portland and said he would be out indefinitely, as he continued to deal with lingering issues from a botched back surgery from two years ago that has haunted his life ever since. “Did you feel like tonight they were going to go in?” “You just can’t forecast that”.

“A lot of us have been through both sides of a championship run and a Finals”, Curry said. I guess they made it a rule. “Guys got reminded of that, I got reminded of that, against this team you’ve got to go balls out”.

“What’s our record now without me, like 800-12?” quipped Kerr, who missed the first 43 games during last season’s record 73-win campaign. Those are like pick sixes.