Steve Kerr Will Coach Warriors In Game Two

It wouldn’t be an NBA Finals between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors without a healthy dose of shade. The Warriors led by as many as 12 points, but LeBron James has been his usual outstanding self in the first two quarters.

He waved to the fans who roared when he walked onto the floor shortly before the start. Kerr, who hasn’t been on the bench since the Warriors’ first-round series against the Blazers, has dealt with complications from back surgery he had two years ago. Bottom line, the Cavaliers were engaged in a way they were not in Game 1, and while the Warriors pushed the lead out to 10 at the 2:41 mark, their eight first-quarter turnovers – double how many they had in all of Game 1 – helped the Cavaliers stay close. Implore them to win it for me because it’s not important for them to win it for themselves. Kerr has still been able to attend practices and coaches’ meetings.

“I wanted to string together a few good days”, he told reporters. The intention is to coach tonight and the rest of the series. I just had to get back to make sure we righted the ship. Kerr had his initial procedures in 2015 after guiding the organization’s first championship in 40 years as a rookie coach.

The 51-year-old Kerr underwent a procedure to fix a spinal fluid leak on May 5 at Duke University but was still experiencing debilitating symptoms such as pain and headaches.

Kerr also said that despite the news, not a lot will change. [Andre] Iguodala, even Klay Thompson.

Kerr gets a great laugh out of Aldridge there, who responds “13-0, just not quite?” “We’re not just going to say, ‘Oh, man, we really need to get Klay going.'” With the addition, this season of another potent scorer alongside Stephen Curry in Kevin Durant has made Thompson’s offensive production a little less important than it has been in past years.

Attles received the Chuck Daly Lifetime Achievement Award on Sunday night.

Coach Steve Kerr had hoped to be on the bench for Games 1, but opted to stay in the locker room as he continues to recover from difficulties from his back surgery nearly two years ago.

I asked Richard Jefferson that yesterday and he said we’re better when we’re running and we have the best downhill player in the National Basketball Association. I didn’t send out a group text. It’s great to see him healthy enough to return to the sidelines, and it’s clear his sense of humor’s still in fine form.