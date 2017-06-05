Struggling striker still has a Man United future

Ed Woodward, Manchester United’s executive vice-chairman, has assured Anthony Martial that he has a future at Old Trafford.

Last week’s gossip claimed that United were prepared to listen to offers for Martial as part of planned summer strengthening, less than two years after making the former Monaco starlet the most expensive teenager in the world.

“I would like every 21-year-old player to have already played 180 games with the pros”.

Martial scored four goals and made six assists in 25 Premier League games for the Red Devils.

“Anthony’s career is quite simply exceptional”.

But now Mourinho is seeking a new centre-forward and will use one of Martial, Jesse Lingard, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Marcus Rashford as the second striker.

However, Lamboley insists Martial is going nowhere and is looking to honour his contract at Old Trafford.

However, Martial endured a significant dip in form which often left the Manchester United boss a frustrated man and the player with a rotation role in the first-team squad.

‘If Ed Woodward tells me they want him to leave, things are different.

Agent Philippe Lamboley has suggested that there are no plans for Anthony Martial to leave Manchester United during the summer transfer window. “But that’s not what he said to me during our last meeting”, Martial’s agent added.