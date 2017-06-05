Sunday’s roundup: Dufner wins Memorial after roller coaster weekend

Jason Dufner saved the best for last, biding his time through a late lightning delay before sinking a 32-foot putt to win the Memorial tournament in OH on Sunday. No one would have been surprised Friday afternoon that he would be shaking hands with Nicklaus at the end of the tournament.

He started Sunday four shots behind.Summerhays wasn’t thinking about cutting into the lead when he started. He started the final round facing a four-shot deficit.

“Yesterday was not my best day”, Dufner said of his 77. “There was lots of good stuff this week, but I just haven’t got it under control off the tee”, he said. It’s a 72-hole tournament, there’s a lot of things that can happen out there. “I knew I was still in the mix”. After Dufner holed a long par putt on the 18th green, Fowler’s chance was gone and the title was secure for Dufner.

Justin Thomas missed consecutive short birdie putts that stopped any momentum he had.

Defending champion William McGirt had a final round to forget – an 83 which saw him finish 21 shots off the pace on eight over.

India’s Lahiri forced his way onto a leaderboard dominated by players from the United States with a final round 65 which contained no dropped shots.

Jason Dufner began the third round in the Memorial with a five shot lead after a pair of superb opening 65s. Over the next five hours – with 2 1/2 hours’ worth of rain delays – four players had at least a share of the lead and seven players were in the hunt.

Dufner played the front nine in level par and then made his move at the start of the back nine.

He stayed in the game during a wild stretch early, and then hit the ball so pure that he hit every green until the 18th and only once had a birdie putt over 12 feet.

He out his approach on the 10th to four feet and holed a 10-foot birdie putt on the par-three 12th. Dufner gave himself a cushion on the 17th with his best drive of the day and a wedge to three feet.

He made it more exciting than he preferred on the 18th by driving into thick rough just short of the bunker, and hacking out into more rough. He put his third shot to just over 30 feet but then drained the putt and slammed his fist downwards in a show of emotion that demonstrated how much this actually meant to him.

“It was important for me not to leave this golf course angry and upset”, Dufner said.

He made the cut on the number after a second round 71 then displayed the sort of tenacity which took him to the top of the world ranking a year ago to close 67-70 and inside the top 20.

1 – This was a fifth PGA Tour title for Dufner.

Fitzpatrick had birdied the last to sign for a 68 and set the target at ten under on a rainy day in Malmo. He made par, then dropped a shot on the next hole and his chances were over. The first win, I will remember this my entire life. I didn’t come straight out of college and play the PGA Tour. Then when he made a bogey I was a little bit less stressed! “I think it was good for me”.”Overall we’ve had a great week, but it’s hard when you can’t close it out”.

Fitzpatrick was positive in defeat.

Leishman’s week was the polar opposite of Day’s, the consistent Victorian continuing to play the steady golf which sees him the best performed of the Australians on the world’s top tour in 2017. It took me almost ten years to get out here.Not only did he beat a stellar field, but Dufner got the best of Chief Leatherlips.”I actually felt good out there, I honestly did”, Summerhays told the Golf Channel.

Wood was not happy with the way he finished.

“I feel like if I wanted to have a chance to win today that I needed to hit it close”, he said.

“Obviously, I want to be on the Presidents Cup team”.