Super Eagles To Hit Uyo On Monday For Bafana Clash

Bafana Bafana has named veteran Alex Heredia as goalkeeper coach ahead of their upcoming African Nations Cup qualifier against Super Eagles on Saturday. The match is billed for the Godswill Akpabio Stadium on June 10.

But according to a tweet on the official handle of the Super Eagles the team will fly out to Uyo on Monday.

“We will be leaving Abuja for Uyo on Monday to commence final phase of preparations for 2019 AFCON qualifier vs S/Africa”.

Most of the Bafana Bafana team had reported for camp on Sunday with the exception of Dean Furman and Ronwen Williams who are expected to link up with the squad on their arrival back in South Africa following their exploits in Lubumbashi with SuperSport United.

This is despite pleas by coach Rohr they should at least defer it.Alhassan Ibrahim “Muazzam” and fresh call-up Moroof Youssef of Zamalek are the other players on the 23-man squad who also insist on the Ramadan fast.

Rohr allowed Ahmed Musa and Shehu Abdullahi to observe the mandatory ramadan fast in the friendly game against Togo, and even though the players broke their fast during the half time break as it was time to, the coach still hauled them off after the break.

To his credit though, Musa netted twice within the first 17 minutes to give the Eagles a healthy lead before he was yanked off.