Superbike rider Nicky Hayden dies five days after cycling crash

Former MotoGP world title champion Nicky Hayden dies at the age of 35 following a cycling accident in Italy.

The 35-year-old American was cycling along the Rimini coastline in Italy last Wednesday when a vehicle collided with his bicycle.

As Mark Critchley of The Independent relayed, Maurizio Bufalini Hospital in Cesena, Italy, where Hayden was being treated in the intensive care unit, announced the American had died. According to a medical bulletin released by the hospital on Monday, Hayden had severe cerebral damage and multiple traumatic injuries. He then entered the MotoGP World Championship in 2003, and won the 2006 crown over Valentino Rossi. The city of Owensboro in Kentucky, where Hayden was born, commemorated Hayden-known as the “Kentucky Kid”-by flying its flags at half-staff”.

“Just honored I got to spend the time w/ you that I did Nicky!”

beIN SPORTS, the FIM and Dorna WSBK Organization wish to pass on its condolences to the family, friends and team of Nicky Hayden.

Hayden had raced in the Italian round of the Superbike World Championship at Imola the weekend before his accident. Hayden’s fiancee Jackie was joined at his bedside by his brother Tommy and mother Rose who flew in from the United States.

He added: “We will all miss him terribly“, and said the family hopes to have him at their Kentucky home soon.

The season has been described as one of the most exciting in the sport’s history and Hayden, who was riding for the Repsol Honda team, eventually prevailed after a thrilling final race.

Hayden was arguably the best American motorcycle racer of his time being the last American to win a MotoGP championship. “We are all so proud of that”, Tommy said.