Supported flying auto hopes to light the Tokyo 2020 Olympic flame

Cartivator, a start-up group of about 30 engineers including some young Toyota employees, started to develop a flying auto, dubbed SkyDrive, in 2014 with the help of crowdfunding.

During their demonstration, the current test model was able to get off the ground and float for a few seconds.

During their demonstration, the current test model was able to get off the ground and float for a few seconds.

The startup plans for its drone-car thing to be ready in time to light the torch at the Tokyo Olympic Games in 2020, but the person running the show may end up having to put the torch on the ground.

Basketballs attached at the bottom acted as a cushion. The startup is hoping to light the Olympic flame in 2020 with its Sky Drive flying auto. So far, the machine is mostly a metal shell with eight propellors that are more suited for loudly blowing sand than actually flying.