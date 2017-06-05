Supreme Court throws out North Carolina redistricting ruling

The U.S. Supreme Court affirmed Monday that 28 state House and Senate districts in North Carolina were racially gerrymandered but vacated the special 2017 elections that a lower court ordered as a remedy.

In court filings in late May, attorneys for state lawmakers argued against holding elections in 2017, saying it would be “exceedingly hard (if not entirely unrealistic)” to draw new maps and hold elections in any new districts by November.

Last week, in light of that ruling, the justices sent a different lawsuit challenging both the congressional and legislative districts back to the state Supreme Court for a third review.

“The court previously called for holding elections later this year in newly drawn districts”, Earls said. “It’s time to fix this problem”. Democrats need to capture three House seats or six Senate seats now held by Republicans to eliminate the GOP’s veto-proof majorities.

In a statement released by Gov. Roy Cooper, he praised the Court’s decision to not review the lower court’s ruling.

A panel of three federal judges last August struck down the 19 House and nine Senate districts, determining that the Republican-controlled General Assembly had wrongly packed too many black voters into specific House and Senate districts to make other districts more favorable to GOP candidates.

“The people of North Carolina should not be required to wait until 2018 to live in a constitutionally drawn district and be represented by a legislator who is lawfully elected”, Butterfield said in a statement.

In May, the country’s high court agreed in a 5-3 opinion that two of the state’s congressional districts were illegal racial gerrymanders. “The order reaffirms that our clients, and the voters of this state, are entitled to have fair legislative districts that do not discriminate against voters based on their race”. “This common-sense reform would spare our state from prolonged court battles and instead give North Carolina citizens greater confidence in the integrity of our elections”.