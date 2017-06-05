Svitolina advances to French Open quarterfinals

Suarez Navarro dropped her opening service game in the second set but broke back in the next game. “But all this uncertainty, it was really, really hard for me”. “But still there are some things that I want to improve and play better”, she added.

The Croatian qualifier upset 17th-seeded Anastasija Sevastova 6-1 6-1 in her third round match on Sunday.

“It’s wonderful”, she said.

Martic’s injury saw the former No. 42 fall outside the top 600 in April, when she made a low-profile comeback at an ITF $25,000 tournament in Italy. But I was so excited to be out there.

The fourth seed will face either Canada’s Milos Raonic or Spain’s Pablo Carreno Busta for a place in the semi-finals.

Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina clenches her fist as she plays Croatia’s Petra Martic during their fourth round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium, Monday, June 5, 2017 in Paris.

Women’s 4th rd: Jelena Ostapenko (Lat) bt Samantha Stosur (Aus) 2-6 6-2 6-4, Caroline Wozniacki (Den) bt Svetlana Kuznetsova (Rus) 6-1 4-6 6-2, Timea Bacsinszky (Sui) bt Venus Williams (USA) 5-7 6-2 6-1. The third-seeded Swiss, a three-time Grand Slam champion, faces 15th-seeded Gael Monfils on Court Phillipe Chatrier.

Martic was sidelined for 10 months with a back injury shortly after she lost at Wimbledon qualifying past year.

Halep had lost her previous four clay-court matches against Suarez Navarro, including in the first round at Roland Garros in 2013.

“And I started doubting if I could ever play again and that was the toughest part for me because, yeah, if I knew at the beginning, okay, it’s going to take one year and you’ll be back, it would have been easier”.

“It’s obvious on the court to see how much I actually enjoy and have no pressure. I think it helps a lot”.

She said that during her absence from the Tour she was inspired by the comeback success of Mirjana Lucic-Baroni, 35.

Meanwhile, French Open debutant Karen Khachanov of Russian Federation knocked out the United States’ John Isner to set-up the fourth round against world No.1 Andy Murray. In between, Lucic-Baroni had spent years away from tennis, rebuilding her life away from her abusive father.

Magda Linette of Poland in action against Elina Svitolina of Ukraine at the French Open.

For the third year in a row, Svitolina marched toward the fourth round of the tennis tournament, defeating Linette 6-4, 7-5 in an hour and 28 minutes.