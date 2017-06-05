Swiss National Bank Holds Stake in Prestige Brands Holdings, Inc. (PBH)

It turned negative, as 25 investors sold Prestige Brands Holdings, Inc. shares while 97 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. Assetmark owns 3 shares. Equities analysts forecast that Prestige Brands Holdings, Inc. will post $2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year. State Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation holds 0.41% or 18.21M shares. Malaga Cove Cap Ltd Liability reported 10,762 shares. (NYSE:PBH). Qs Limited Liability Corp invested in 6 shares.

08/12/2016 – Prestige Brand Holdings, Inc. was upgraded to “buy” by analysts at Sidoti.

Prestige Brands Holdings (NYSE:PBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. Cypress Asset Mgmt Tx owns 0.18% invested in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) for 11,975 shares. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter previous year. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Prestige Brands Holdings during the first quarter valued at approximately $287,000. (NYSE:PBH). Tiverton Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 39,000 shares stake. Cornerstone owns 415 shares.

Artemis Investment Management Llp increased Zions Bancorporation (NASDAQ:ZION) stake by 787,087 shares to 3.08 million valued at $132.51 million in 2016Q4. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 249,569 shares. Jefferies Group LLC upgraded Prestige Brands Holdings from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday.

On 5/27/2016 Paul Migaki, Insider, sold 26,877 with an average share price of $54.51 per share and the total transaction amounting to $1,465,065.27. Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life Insurance The has invested 0.01% in Prestige Brands Holdings, Inc. Therefore 86% are positive. The analyst with the highest target price sees the stock hitting $79 and the lowest target estimate sees the stock touching $45 within the year. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Prestige Brands Holdings by 2.3% in the first quarter. Visa Inc. had 44 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On March 7 analysts at KeyBanc began coverage of PBH setting a rating of “Overweight”. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Monday, May 22 by Raymond James. The rating was upgraded by Zacks on Tuesday, August 11 to “Hold”. The rating was downgraded by Jefferies on Monday, November 30 to “Underperform”. Gabelli has “Buy” rating and $65 target. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Piper Jaffray on Friday, February 5. Jefferies maintained Prestige Brands Holdings, Inc. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, August 12 by Jefferies.

It closed at $51.76 lastly. It is down 8.57% since June 5, 2016 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.91% the S&P500.

Michigan-based State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.01% in Prestige Brands Holdings, Inc. The Firm operates through three divisions: North American Over-the-Counter Healthcare; International Over-the-Counter Healthcare, and Household Cleaning. It has a 49.29 P/E ratio. Its portfolio of OTC healthcare products includes core brands, such as DenTek specialty oral care products, Monistat women’s health products, Nix lice treatment, Chloraseptic sore throat treatments, Clear Eyes eye care products, Compound W wart treatments, The Doctor’s NightGuard dental protector, Little Remedies pediatric over-the-counter products, Efferdent denture care products, Luden’s throat drops, Dramamine motion sickness treatment, BC and Goody’s pain relievers, Beano gas prevention, Debrox earwax remover, and Gaviscon antacid. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prestige Brands Holdings were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Regent Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prestige Brands Holdings during the first quarter valued at $240,000. Reports Fiscal 2017 Fourth Quarter and Full …” with publication date: “May 11, 2017 was also an interesting one.

Prestige Brands Holdings, Inc., launched on June 24, 2004, is involved in the marketing, sales and distribution of over-the-counter healthcare and household cleaning products to mass merchandisers, drug stores, supermarkets, and club, convenience, and dollar stores in North America (the United States and Canada) and in Australia, and certain other global markets.