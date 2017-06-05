(SYMC) PT Raised to $31.00

(NASDAQ:SYMC) will report $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. During the same quarter a year ago, the business posted $0.22 EPS.

EPS growth in next year is estimated to reach 12.34% while EPS growth estimate for this year is set at 68.80%.

Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. As per WSJ analytic report, SYMC for the Q3 this year, the current consensus earnings per share trend estimates was $0.31, while for one month ago estimates was $0.38. Symantec had a net margin of 55.12% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. The company reported revenue of $885.11 Million in the same period a year ago. Its revenue has grown at an average annualized rate of about -5.90% during the past five years.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SYMC. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a "hold" rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Symantec in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Symantec in a report on Thursday, May 11th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Symantec to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. To conclude comes the ratings part in which the company was evaluated with 11 analyst of WSJ going for Buy ratings in current phase; while at present 1 analyst gave Overweight ratings from whole pool. They issued a neutral rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Symantec had 48 analyst reports since August 11, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel.

In related news, Director Suzanne M. Vautrinot sold 2,500 shares of Symantec stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc sold 2.76M shares as the company’s stock rose 0.76% with the market. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Nicholas R. Noviello sold 27,741 shares of Symantec stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total transaction of $900,195.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 184,928 shares in the company, valued at $6,000,913.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,517 shares of company stock worth $2,020,553 over the last 90 days. It also increased its holding in Kb Home (NYSE:KBH) by 249,794 shares in the quarter, for a total of 404,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Humana Inc (Call) (NYSE:HUM). The stock of Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Friday, August 19. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Symantec by 37.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,975,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,257,121,000 after buying an additional 39,569,694 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC purchased a new position in Symantec during the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Symantec by 31.6% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter.

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Symantec Co. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Symantec Corporation (SYMC) closed business day at $30.08 with -0.86%. 6413131 shares were traded on Symantec Corporation’s last session.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is 30.93 and its 200 day moving average is 28.19. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Symantec Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.25 billion market cap company. Symantec has a 12 month low of $16.25 and a 12 month high of $33.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. D Scott Neal Incorporated has 0% invested in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) for 112 shares. The company has an Average True Range (ATR) value of 0.7, while a Beta Value of 1.08. More interesting news about Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Symantec Offers A Security Play For Investors” published on May 19, 2017 as well as Nasdaq.com’s news article titled: “Symantec Corporation (SYMC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 05, 2017″ with publication date: June 02, 2017. Symantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.35%. Consequently Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC)’s weekly and monthly volatility is 2.22%, 2.24% respectively. Under threat protection, it offers Advanced Threat Protection, Endpoint Protection, Endpoint Protection Cloud, IT Management Suite, Email Security.Cloud, Data Center Security and Cloud Workload Protection products.