Wojciech Szczesny’s agent denies a deal with Juventus is already done, but hints his future depends on Arsenal after interest from Roma, Napoli and Milan.

Regardless of Szczesny’s agent’s comments, that doesn’t mean Arsenal and Juventus have not discussed what a transfer fee would look like, merely that Szczesny has not agreed to a deal with Juventus.

The Italian champions have reached agreement with the Poland global over a four-year contract worth £3.5m per season. Though to be fair, he was never actually Roma property, but having spent two seasons with Roma-one average, one fantastic-there was a glimmer of hope that the Giallorossi would bring Voy-Chick back into the fold, if for no other reason that the overwhelming popularity of The Szczesny Show.

But Szczesny’s agent David Manasseh has made it clear there is no agreement with Juve at this stage, with the Poland global yet to hold talks with Wenger.

There is still no agreement with Juventus.

Szczesny initially impressed as a youngster at Arsenal, but has failed to live up to that early potential seen in him, prompting Wenger to sign Petr Cech to replace him in the summer of 2015.

An excellent shot-stopper with good reflexes, Szczesny enjoyed an impressive season at the Stadio Olimpico as he kept more clean sheets than any keeper across the entire division (14) and has averaged 2.45 saves-per-game.

Whether Arsenal choose to reintegrate him remains to be seen, but they could definitely do worse for an terrible lot more money.