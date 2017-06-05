Target Ad Confirms Gold PS4 Slim 1TB Special Edition For $250

Sony’s gold PlayStation 4 Slim has been rumoured on and off for a few weeks now.

However, Sony is yet to officially announce or reveal the console and the company has been very silent on these recent rumors.

The ad mentions that this limited edition console is going to be sold for $249.99 so customers will be able to buy it at a $50 discount compared to the normal retail price of $299.99.

An advert from US retailer Target leaked online and suggests that the gold-colored PS4 Slim 1TB special edition is in the cards. This isn’t the first time that Sony has launched a gold-colored PS4. Both the PS4 Slim 1TB console and the DualShock controller sport the same golden color. The part about it releasing in the week of June 11th more or less solidifies the theory. The accompanying photo shows the gold console listed at $249.99 Dollars, an apparent $50 decrease from the manufacturer’s suggested retail price of $299.99 USD.

Although the leak endorses the special edition 1TB gold-colored PS4 Slim’s arrival, Sony is yet to confirm the same. According to the leaked image originally discovered by Twitter user Wario64, the new Gold Playstation 4 will be available on June 11th, meaning Walmart didn’t jump the gun too badly.

The sale will run from June 9 to June 17.

The console was also spotted at Target.