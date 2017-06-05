Teams with most European trophies: Real Madrid top the pile

“Again, I’ve had an fantastic season”, said Ronaldo.

With the crowd in a frenzy, four-time Ballon d’Or victor Ronaldo – who finished the season with 42 goals in all competitions and as the Champions League’s top scorer – ended up singing, “Cristiano, Ballon d’Or” and the fans joined in.

It is the first time in the Champions League era that a side has the competition in successive seasons.

“I am very happy – an unbelievable season again”.

“It was a very special occasion for me personally and it was an incredible feeling to lift that trophy here”.

“I think we just had to go for it”, Bale said of their performance after the break. One player nearly certainly to leave is James Rodriguez, who arrived amid high expectations after the 2014 World Cup but didn’t get a lot of playing time under Zidane. “It was important for him to reach this final and then I have to choose my players”.

‘It’s not the moment to speak about that, ‘ he said when asked about the criticism. “I feel like a young boy”.

And how do England’s greatest sides compare to the most successful on the continent?

When Zinedine Zidane was offered the Real Madrid job back in January 2016, France Football’s Noel de Graet urged him to take a managerial role at a smaller club.

“We are disappointed. We played very well in the first half, we thought we had enough to win the game”, the 39-year-old said.

“The squad has been great and it’s been good for me individually too. It was not easy”.

“Real Madrid, deserving champions”, said Sport on its front cover, although the main splash was left for Barca’s latest moves in the transfer market.

“I’m not going to confirm that I’m going to stay here all of my life that never exists”, he added. “That’s impossible to say”, he said.

It also happened to be Ronaldo’s 600th career goal for club and country.

“I am happy because it is not easy to win things like La Liga and the Champions League, and this year we did it with hard work and desire”.

The score was at 1-1 after Ronaldo had netted against the run of play and Mario Mandzukic had equalised but Juventus were creating the better chances and Gianluigi Buffon’s net had otherwise gone untroubled.

Leonardo Bonucci’s deep ball was brought down by Alex Sandro, who cut it back to Higuain in the penalty area. They came away as losers for the seventh time in nine European Cup finals having also lost to Barcelona in 2015.

The Turin giants, Serie A and Coppa Italia winners this season, fielded a starting XI with an average age of 30 years and 336 days, but coach Massimiliano Allegri dismissed talk of decay.

Luka Modric sped to the byline on the right and crossed as Ronaldo darted ahead of Bonucci at the near post to guide a shot past Buffon.

“Last night’s defeat hurts us all!” They’ve still got lots to give.