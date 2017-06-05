Teary-eyed Grande returns to stage for One Love Manchester concert

Ariana Grande returned to the Manchester stage two weeks after a suicide bombing killed 22 victims at her concert in the city, singing upbeat and motivational pop anthems as the audience cheered loudly for the singer. Show organizers announced Saturday, June 3, that the frontman of the group Mumford & Sons will join Grande, Coldplay and other stars at the concert raising money for victims of the May 22 suicide attack in Manchester, England.

The One Love Manchester concert aired across the globe.

The concert, held at the Emirates Old Trafford cricket ground, marked the first time the singer had performed since the attack, having postponed the rest of her Dangerous Woman tour. Further emphasizing that theme was Katy Perry’s message to “choose love” at One Love Manchester concert on Sunday. Those who were at Grande’s original gig were offered free tickets, and additional tickets sold out in just six minutes. The students recorded a version of the song last week to raise funds for the victims of the terror attack.

Ariana also performed “The Way” in a duet with her rapper boyfriend Mac Miller.

The show was incredibly emotional for everyone watching and performing.

A host of stars joined the cause with performances from Take That, Pharrell Williams and Black Eyed Peas.

During the show she duetted with Miley Cyrus on Crowded House’s Don’t Dream It’s Over, during which they twirled each other around and embraced. “The most important responsibility we have in this time is to take care of one another”.

The somber cause that the concert was being held to benefit was never far from the crowd’s mind. Some, such as eight-year-old Lily Harrison, had been badly injured, along with her mum and dad.

“Wishing I could give my friend a great big hug right now. love love love you.so sorry you had to be apart of such a tragic event!“. “And just I was about to leave the room, Adam looked at me and said, ‘Hey Scooter, make sure you tell them, don’t go forward in anger, love spreads'”.

“I think the kind of love you’re displaying is the kind of medicine the world really needs right now”.

“She told me that Olivia would have wanted to hear the hits”. We’ve got to be there for everyone in Manchester.

The event was full of bittersweet moments including a heartwarming dance between a uniformed police officer holding hands with children dancing to Justin Bieber’s set.

“The message is being sent from the people around me tonight that this proud city, this strong city, won’t be beaten”, Mr Burnham said.