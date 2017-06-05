Teen Accidentally Kills Girlfriend With Gift From Her Father

– A 19-year-old Tennessee woman was killed by the gun her own father gave her boyfriend as a graduation present, according to investigators.

While Brennan was admiring his new gift at Luna’s home, he accidentally shot her in the stomach. He also trained at gun ranges, she said.

Fields, 18, received the gift from Luna’s father, the news channel reported. At the time of the gun going off, Fields had been sitting in a chair, while Luna lay on a couch across from him.

Luna went to the hospital where she died from her injuries.

“By all indications, there was no intent for this to happen“, Shelby County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Earle Farrell told local NBC affiliate WMC.

As for the teen shooter, Stubblefield remarked that she knew Brennen well through her friendship with Lucinda and somewhere along the way, learned of Fields’ possession of several guns he collected before his ownership of the one given to him after his graduation by Luna’s dad. Kara stressed that Brennan would never have shot ‘anyone’ intentionally. “He’s always been really responsible”. He’s a dude, so he likes dude-stuff’.

Explained Kara, ‘He would never hurt her or anyone.

Witnesses told authorities that Fields was putting the gun away when it went off and struck Luna, WREG reports. “He’s not going to get over this for a long time”, she says.

“I didn’t think it was real”, Lucinda’s friend Karalyn Stubblefield told WREG.