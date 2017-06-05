‘Teen Mom: OG’ Secret Wedding: Ryan Edwards Married Mackenzie Standifer Before Rehab

The move comes after revelations about his substance abuse went public on the MTV show this week, with ex Maci Bookout explaining she was terrified that Ryan will do “something that he can’t come back from” and overdose. The anxious close ones revealed that the man will be staying in a center for the next two weeks and that he is doing a lot better.

Teen Mom: OG star Ryan Edwards has checked into rehab, multiple sources have confirmed to E!

Edwards, 27, proposed to Standifer over a romantic meal in an episode of Teen Mom: OG that aired earlier this year.

“We’ll get together and talk about it”, Bob Standifer Jr. told Radar at the time.

Meanwhile, Ryan’s wife Mackenzie has been silent on social media and she has yet to comment on their wedding or her husband’s rehab treatment. I won’t talk without them present.

Bookout broke down about her ex’s issues with substances while on a trip to Puerto Rico to celebrate co-star Catelynn Lowell’s 25th birthday with the show’s other stars.

“Ryan’s f-ked up. I watch it”. But she did defend herself from a fan who asked her if she was ready to worry about if Ryan is getting “high” for the rest of her life.

She continued, saying ‘Where he’s at right now, when I see him, I know where he’s at and I’m like, “Wow, he needs some guidance”‘. “I see it. I know it”, the 25-year-old said, and she said that she wanted to try to convince him to go to rehab because if not, she’s anxious that he might die from a drug overdose. It’s everyone else around him that’s too afraid to admit it.

Bookout, who shares son Bentley, 8, with Edwards, said she believed her would be willing to go to a treatment center but “it’s everyone around him who’d afraid. afraid of what it will look like, more than his health”.