Telkom profit jumps on growth in mobile, enterprise

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) remained flat at R10.9-billion with an Ebitda margin of 26.7%.

Telkom SA SOC Ltd. said full-year earnings and the dividend both rose as South Africa’s biggest landline provider enters a new phase of growth by giving more autonomy to its four business units.

BCX was consolidated for the full year compared to seven months’ revenue in the prior year. The mobile business contributed EBITDA of ZAR 660 million, its first profit after four years of losses.

Telkom, in which the government owns a stake of about 40 percent, said headline earnings per share for the year-ended March rose 12.4 percent to 731.4 cents from 650.9 in the comparable period last year.

Capital expenditure increased 43% to R8.7 billion as the company invested in fiber networks and the wireless business. Mobile subscriber numbers rose by 48 percent to about 4 million.

The Openserve network now passed more than 2.2 million premises with fibre.

Telkom also increased the number of fibre end-point connections to businesses to 52 755. The number of mobile broadband subscribers rose 44.6 percent to 2.6 million, helping drive a 50 percent increase in mobile data revenue to ZAR 2.4 billion.

Mobile investment was accelerated as the group re-farmed its 1 800 MHz spectrum to expand its LTE services to smartphones.

In the fixed market, Telekom said it was seeing good growth in fibre subscribers, helping to offset churn in ADSL. The total number of broadband subscribers fell by 2.3 percent to just over 1 million.

The mobile business recorded service revenue growth of 38.4%, and the company attributed this to an increase in the active subscriber base as result of an expansion in its network, extension of its distribution channels, increased store footprint and innovative products launched during the year, such as FreeMe (for individuals) and FreeMe Family (for families and small businesses), which are primarily data offerings.

Telkom said that the largest portion of its capex was deployed to its primary revenue generating areas, which are our fibre deployment zones and supporting the acceleration of mobile growth.