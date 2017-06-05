Tennis legend says the sport is ‘full of lesbians’

Ms Court sparked controversy last week when she wrote a letter to The West Australian newspaper saying she would now boycott Qantas “where possible” in protest against the airline’s promotion of same sex marriage.

Court has been roundly condemned in the tennis world for her views on homosexuality, but her latest episode is sure to escalate tensions amid concerns that players may boycott Margaret Court Arena at next year’s Australian Open.

That led to some players, including Martina Navratilova, demanding that the Margaret Court Arena at Melbourne Park be renamed while others, such as Sam Stosur, are calling for players to boycott the arena at the next Australian Open.

‘If you haven’t got parents who bring you up that way and you have parents that don’t care, and you’re hurt and offended if somebody’s saying something to you, ‘ Court said. That’s all the devil‘.

Supporting Dellaquca is men’s world No. 1 Andy Murray who made it clear after his round one French Open win over Andrey Kuznetsov that he doesn’t agree with Court’s view.

Navratilova said she had “long ago forgiven” Court for her comments 27 years ago that being a lesbian made her a bad role model.

When asked about her live television interview with Waleed Aly on The Project, Court described it as “the wrong thing to do”.

“I think the Evonne Goolagong Arena has a great ring to it”, she wrote.

“It is now clear exactly who Court is: an unbelievable tennis player, and. a homophobe”.

Court also likened gay-rights activism to Nazi and Communist propaganda.

‘We’re there to help them overcome.

Court’s comments have caused consternation within the tennis community. I believe in marriage as a union between a man and a woman as stated in the Bible. “But that’s what Hitler did and that’s what communism did – got the minds of the children“.

‘We celebrate free speech, but that doesn’t mean it is free of consequences – not punishment, but consequences. “I do not see why it should matter. It’s not anyone else’s business”, Murray said, referring to Court’s earlier pledge to avoid flying with Qantas airlines over its support of same-sex marriage in Australia.

In an open letter to the Sydney Morning Herald, Navratilova has called on the owners of the Margaret Court Arena in Melbourne to rename the venue.