Tennis players react to Real Madrid win over Juventus!

“I can not explain why we played like we did in the second half”.

It was a different story after the break, however, and though Juve’s drilled defence initially kept Real at arm’s length, they were undone by a two-goal salvo.

After Ronaldo opened the scoring by turning home Real’s first shot on goal, Mandzukic scored a sublime overhead kick – surely one of the greatest ever goals ever to grace this stage.

He also became the first player to score in three Champions League finals, and the first to score more than 100 goals all-time in the competition.

Isco, who kept Cardiff-born Gareth Bale out of the starting line-up, described it as Real’s best performance of the season as they outclassed Italian champions Juventus in the second half.

Casemiro fired Zinedine Zidane’s side into the lead on 61 minutes and Ronaldo struck again three minutes later, before Marco Asensio wrapped it up in stoppage time. The Portugal global also recorded his 600th goal from a brace in the trouncing of the Italian team.

“Zidane believes in us a lot”, Ronaldo said.

Real Madrid deserved to win in the second half.

– clinched the Champions League-European Cup double for the first time since 1957-58.

“I am very happy – an unbelievable season again”.

With that in mind, Madrid’s bid to win a 12th European Cup served as a referendum on Ronaldo’s right to be mentioned in the same breath as immortals like Alfredo Di Stefano, Johan Cruyff and his old rival Lionel Messi, who all played their best with the biggest prize at stake.

Cristiano Ronaldo was once again hailed as Real Madrid’s hero as fans crammed into the club’s Santiago Bernabeu stadium and streets across the Spanish capital to wildly celebrate a record 12th European Cup win yesterday. We won trophies. It’s one of the best moments in my career.

“No I don’t think Juve has reached the end of a cycle at all”, Allegri said.

“In the first half we played beautifully but they pushed the accelerator in the second half and we could not resist”, Allegri, whose side had been bidding to become the eighth club to land the “treble” having won Serie A and the Copa Italia this year, told reporters. I think we feel that we are an wonderful team. “He knows that we are a very good team, and that is why we proved it in the second half”.

“(Gianluigi) Buffon will still be the goalkeeper next year. It’s why you’re a footballer, it’s the reason I came here.

“The players deserve it and so do I because I scored twice and I’m the top scorer in the Champions League“.